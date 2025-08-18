Hello

Pictorial: Hoima City Stadium nears completion

State of the art. Officials from government and Summa pose for a photo outside the main stadium 

What you need to know:

The construction of the $129 million (Shs490.2 billion) Hoima City Stadium is progressing rapidly

The Hoima City Stadium contractor Summa say they will be ready to hand over the project to government in October.

The State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang reported 89 precent completion of works with mostly floor works and fitting of some amenities left to do.

Summa, which started actual works in September 2024 will complete works way ahead of the proposed 18 months, then work with government to do test runs probably in November before the commissioning of the multi-purpose stadium meant to host matches during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon 2027).

 Best view. Government officials view the pitch from the area planned to house the Presidential suite. 

Multi discipline. The indoor games Mini Arena roof is complete. Inside works on the floor and sitting area are set to start

Testing. State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang juggles the ball on the newly laid grass

Well laid. The sitting area in the main stadium.

Deep in discussion. NCS chairperson Ambrose Tashobya and Hoima City Stadium Project Manager from Summa Murat Altun share thoughts just above the outside training pitch.



