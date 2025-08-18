Pictorial: Hoima City Stadium nears completion
What you need to know:
The construction of the $129 million (Shs490.2 billion) Hoima City Stadium is progressing rapidly
The Hoima City Stadium contractor Summa say they will be ready to hand over the project to government in October.
The State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang reported 89 precent completion of works with mostly floor works and fitting of some amenities left to do.
Summa, which started actual works in September 2024 will complete works way ahead of the proposed 18 months, then work with government to do test runs probably in November before the commissioning of the multi-purpose stadium meant to host matches during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon 2027).