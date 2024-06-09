Plascon paints Olympic team full colour

Leading paint company Kansai Plascon has stepped up to support Uganda's Olympic team with a Shs125m donation (approximately $34,000).

This contribution comes as a welcome boost to the team's Shs4b (about $1.1m) budget for the upcoming Paris Games.

Uganda will be among the 206 countries set to participate in the 2024 Olympics, which will see over 15,000 athletes compete from July 26th to August 11th.

Dr Donald Rukare, chairman of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), acknowledged the government's support while highlighting the crucial role of private sector contributions in filling budget gaps.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at Plascon's Kampala headquarters, Rukare emphasised the shared values between the UOC and Plascon.

“In many ways, we share the same values with Plascon,” Rukare said. “Plascon is about excellence in paints yet excellence is a major value of sport.”

Plascon, sponsors of the national cricket and netball teams, is offering a unique opportunity. In addition to Shs50m in cash, the company will provide Shs75m worth of in-kind support. Plascon will also sponsor a 20-person trip to Paris for Ugandans, including some of their own staff, to witness the Olympic spectacle firsthand.

"We want to give Ugandans a chance to experience the magic of the Olympics firsthand," said Santosh Gumte, the Managing Director Plascon Uganda.

Uganda has already secured qualification for 22 athletes, with 18 from athletics, two from swimming, and one each from rowing and cycling.

More to come

The Rugby Sevens team is vying for a spot and could potentially increase the delegation to 35 athletes and 30 officials. Their fate will be determined on June 23rd at the final qualifier tournament in Monaco.

Eleven teams have already secured their spots in the Olympics through other qualifying tournaments.

This leaves just one final slot up for grabs at the Repechage in Monaco.

Uganda will be battling it out against Argentina, China, Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Kenya, Jamaica, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Poland, and Samoa for this last chance to compete in Paris.

Building on Uganda's success in the Tokyo 2020 Games, where athletes brought home two gold medals, a silver, and a bronze (all in athletics), Dr Rukare expressed optimism.