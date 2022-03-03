Players happy with lessons from Badminton Challenge

This year’s edition of the Uganda International Badminton Championship that ended on Sunday at the indoor arena in Lugogo was the most competitive among the many Uganda has hosted.

The event, well attended by the best players from 39 countries saw many of the over 30 participants who represented Uganda ousted at the round of 16.

Only a handful of Ugandan players managed to reach semi-finals but in mixed events. The duo of Fadilah Shamika and Tracy Naluwooza were beaten by Italians Martina Corisini and Judith Mair at semi-finals in the women’s doubles.

Bronze consolation

Israel Wanagalya and captain Gladys Mbabazi also settled for bronze in the mixed doubles after being downed by India’s Senthil Vel Govindarasu and Venosha Radhakrishnan.

Players say they have gained the vigour and experience after competing with top seeded players in the world.

“This event was attended by many outstanding and top badminton players in the world hence playing against them has helped us gain confidence. Our opponents were so outstanding, we did our best against them. We have to do more training and work on our mistakes,” said captain Mbabazi.

National team coach William Kabindi could not fault his players.

“It was not the best performance, but this year’s competition has been tougher as the competition was well attended. My players have done their best,” he said.

Uganda being third placed in Africa is among the countries that have already qualified for Commonwealth Games come July this year in Birmingham. Uganda Badminton Association CEO Simon Mugabi says, the event served as a build up for the Commonwealth Games.