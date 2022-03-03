Players happy with lessons from Badminton Challenge

Ladies On The Prowl.  Uganda’s Shamika (L) and Naluwooza during a women’s doubles game during the tourney at the MTN Arena. PHOTO/ JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • The event, well attended by the best players from 39 countries saw many of the over 30 participants who represented Uganda ousted at the round of 16

This year’s edition of the Uganda International Badminton Championship that ended on Sunday at the indoor arena in Lugogo was the most competitive among the many Uganda has hosted.
The event, well attended by the best players from 39 countries saw many of the over 30 participants who represented Uganda ousted at the round of 16.

