Police off the mark in volleyball league

Police Volleyball Club started life in the National Volleyball League Serie A with a commanding 3-1 win over Sky on Saturday in Nsambya.

Recently promoted to the top flight, Police dominated their opponents on Saturday to get off the mark in the regular season.

Led by some of their experienced additions, the team got out of the blocks early and were in a comfortable 2-0 lead early to leave Sky in a tricky situation.

Former league champions Wilfred Masaba, John Opolot and David Ssegulanyi are some of the players who helped the team return to the Serie A after two seasons spent in Serie B.

But after getting into the top flight, the club went all out to capture some more established talent expected to ensure their stay.

Receiver-attackers Brian Atuheire and Elly Ngabirano, middle blocker Ezra Luswata and setter Sharif Masereka are some of the key additions made to the team.

“I am happy with the win, it will do a great deal in boosting the morale of the lads,” head coach Luke Eitit, another new addition to the team, told Daily Monitor after the game.

“We are rebuilding the team and so far, the results are promising but we need to continue working on improving as a team,” he added.

“We kept the belief in ourselves. We stuck to what we had trained before the game and I am glad we were able to close it.”

Sky’s response came in the third set (25-22) but Police made sure of the maximum points by taking the fourth 25-22 to close the game.

Elyon defeated UCU Doves 3-1 in the other men’s game while UCU Lady Doves made light work of Vision Volleyball Camp in straight sets.

KAVC Ladies also handed Elyon a rude welcome to the top flight in straight sets.

National Volleyball League

Results

Women

UCU 3-0 VVC

KAVC 3-0 Elyon

Men

Elyon 3-1 UCU