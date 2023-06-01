Police win Korean Ambassador’s Cup

Police Taekwondo Club jumped and danced into jubilation after emerging overall winners of the 2023 Korean Ambassador’s Cup at the MTN Arena-Lugogo, Sunday night. Police scooped the overall trophy with 16 medals—the best collection among over 20 clubs—that graced the two-day occasion. The team is, by law, not allowed to field junior boys and girls teams, but made up for that deficit with a decisive performance in the senior men and women categories. They won the men’s category with two gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals. But it was the women who plundered more silverware: five gold medals and three silver medals. “It’s an amazing feeling after winning my final bout, and I am sure I have contributed to my team’s victory,” said Cranma Wakroth, who defeated Wyclif Okoth of Team Regional from Kenya in the -63kg category. The 19-year-old Wakroth exuded confidence against an opponent who looked older and more experienced. “I came with belief, though he was older. I didn’t want to betray my team.

Before that, Police’s Farouk Ogwal exacted revenge on Prisons’ Leroy Ocungi with an emphatic victory in the 54kg category to scoop gold. The duo had faced off in 2014 and 2019, with Ocungi emerging the winner. This time Ogwal said, “no.”

“I had studied him over time. And it’s a sweet revenge,” he said.



Rebecca Among and Madina Nankya were some of the Police's golden ladies. Amongst defeated Gloria Abeja of Prisons in the -67kg category, while Nankya defeated Kenyan Rebecca Ominde of Team Regional.



Over 20 clubs and over 300 participants took part in the event that had last happened in 2019 while the three editions in-between have been virtual due to Covid-19 disruptions.



“It has been a successful event with a good turn up of clubs and players from Uganda and elsewhere, especially this being the first one after three years,” said Seunghee Yi, the incharge of cultural and corporate affairs at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Uganda.



The Korean Ambassador’s Cup is the third of a series of events marking the 60th Year of diplomatic relationship between Korea and Uganda.