Pool finds fragile truce as clock ticks on NCS demands

The Pool Association of Uganda (Pau) has taken a tentative step back from the brink of collapse. After weeks of acrimony, parallel meetings and accusations of illegitimacy, the warring factions finally sat across from each other on Saturday at G-One Hotel in Rubaga in what was billed as a successful reconciliation meeting.

Unlike the stormy emergency general meeting of August 23 at Nob View Hotel, where shouting matches and walkouts produced two rival camps, this session, chaired by elder and former chairman Farouk Kisuze sought to dial down hostilities and restore a sense of order.

“It was not an assembly but a reconciliation meeting,” Pau chairman Bob Trubish told Daily Monitor. “The current executive is going to remain in force and continue to run affairs until we organize elections by December.”

The compromise

The meeting was deliberately stripped of courtroom language. “We are not here for a trial but to find solutions.” Kisuze reminded members.

The key sticking points were laid bare once again which include the legality of the executive committee under the new National Sports Act 2023, the disputed EGM of August 23, the association’s failure to complete its registration with National Council of Sports (NCS) and the paralysis that had left pool at a stalemate.

After hours of debate, members agreed on a compromise where the current executive committee stays in charge but must urgently address compliance gaps. Moses Opio, one of the faction leaders from the disputed EGM was co-opted onto the team to specifically handle registration matters with NCS.

The committee will also fast-track verification of the missing seven districts required to hit the legal threshold of 73, which translates to 50 percent of the districts in Uganda for one to be recognized as a national association. Once that hurdle is cleared, an elective EGM will be convened to install a new, law-compliant executive in December.

“Whatever things might have happened that were illegal or illegitimate, we want to put those on the side and work together through compromise,” Trubish explained.

Shadows of NCS

The reconciliation was conducted under the heavy shadow of NCS. In its scathing August review, NCS ruled that Pau’s January 2024 elections were not conducted in accordance with the law.

With only 28 delegates participating, a figure far short of the minimum 73 districts required and five members elected unopposed without formal endorsement, the current leadership has been on shaky ground.

“Pool currently has 66 districts but needs 73,” NCS liaison for Pool Ivan Niwamanya reminded delegates during the session. “If divisions continue and requirements remain unmet, I will be forced to report that pool as a sport has failed,” he warned and set the tone for a truce to be reached.

A fragile situation

For now, the compromise seems to have cooled tempers. Even the treasurer Peter Male who had threatened to freeze association funds until the legitimacy question was resolved, was instructed to resume operations. The disputed electoral committee from the parallel EGM was also quietly absorbed, with Trubish pledging to meet them to align the December polls.

Still, the truce is fragile but Trubish and his committee’s decision to welcome rebellious Opio onto the registration team was viewed as a rare olive branch.

The written resolutions, signed off by elder Farouk and his meeting’s secretary Meyan Yusuf, capture the uneasy compromise where the current excom remains, a ninth member is added, registration is prioritized and elections will follow once the district threshold is achieved.

However, the clock is ticking. Unless Pau meets the statutory requirements and holds credible elections by the end of December, they will not only forfeit their dream of federation status but the current status of a national association will be lost as well.