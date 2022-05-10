Pool Grand Open back bold, better

After almost two dead years, the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) hosted the Grand Open at Pot It Bar along Entebbe Road producing a memorable performance from top players who had been in a lull while Alfred Gumikiriza, who had been on deathbed months earlier, miraculously stormed the finals.

Since that time, PAU has been cautious doing more of the talking than actually putting the game on the green bed.

But the PAU Grand Open, the season opener, returns on the last weekend of May at Winners’ Pool Arena Seeta in Mukono District, the venue owned by current national team captain Habib Ssebuguzi.

It promises to be bigger. PAU has increased the cash pot to Shs6.3m, which will see even quarterfinalists get a share of the cake. Last year, only the semifinalists were rewarded.

PAU publicist Peter Kyobe said the ranking tournament will pave the way for the pool leagues, which have not been held since 2019.

“We are expecting all top players in the tournament as there are seeding points on offer,” Kyobe said.

Man to beat

All eyes will still be on the defending champion Mansoor Bwanika, who is currently the country’s top seed.

With Ibra Sejjemba out of the country, Bwanika, commonly known as Muto, is expected to come out and perform exactly as many would expect.

Bwanika overwhelmed rising star Ibrahim Kayanja in the highly competitive Crème de la Crème tournament at Dice Lounge in Munyonyo ahead of the African tournament and his consistency saw him claim the Jinja Pool Open title in March.

But he will be wary of shocks from Gumikiriza, who has been training so hard since he quit the national team as well as the highly competitive Joseph Kasozi.

Women siblings

Upstarts Jonathan ‘Savimbi’ Ouma and Yudah Ssembuusi, aka Demba Ba, can cause an upset too. But Ssebuguzi is looking forward to making home advantage count.

“I will be at the tables I am familiar with and I will give it my best. I have to lead by example,” Ssebuguzi, who was eliminated in the semifinals last year by Bwanika, said.

The women defending champion Rashida Mutesi will come out all guns blazing but will be faced with ferocious opposition from her sister Rukia Nayiga, the African champion.

PAU Grand Open 2022

EVENT

Dates: May 28-29