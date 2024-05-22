Pool King title wide open, Sejjemba

Reigning Pool King Ibrahim Sejjemba is gearing up for another shot at glory, but acknowledges the competition will be fierce.

Sejjemba announced his readiness at the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) headquarters during the launch for this year's championship on Wednesday.

Despite his mental preparation, Sejjemba admits to a recent slump, having exited the National Open early and missing the PAU Grand Open. Caesar Chandiga and Rashid "Dog City" Wagaba are currently in top form, posing a significant threat to Sejjemba's reign.

"I know I have the potential to win again but this tournament is wide open. It could be me, Caesar, or anyone else. There are many talented players out there, and I'll need to bring my A-game to defend my title," Sejjemba said.

Sejjemba, along with the top seven players, receives a seeding advantage thanks to the newly introduced regional qualifiers. These qualifiers kick off June 1st and 2nd across eight regional centres, offering a nationwide platform for aspiring champions.

The grand finale, featuring 64 men and 32 women, will be held June 21st-22nd at Paradise Spot in Jinja. The Pool Queen/King Championship boasts a rich tradition, starting as a women's only event in 2009. The men's competition debuted in 2021, with Mansoor Bwanika claiming the inaugural title.

As Tournament Secretary Donald Ampumuza highlights, the qualifiers provide a golden opportunity for talented players across Uganda to showcase their skills and vie for a coveted spot in the Jinja finale.

Mutesi eyes three-peat

Rashida Mutesi, the two-time reigning ladies champion, is setting her sights on a three-peat victory despite a recent dip in form.

Mutesi had been undefeated since 2018, but her winning streak was snapped last year when she fell short of expectations and lost the National Open title to her older sister, Rukia Nayiga.

"I haven't been at my peak but I'm putting in the work to be ready to defend my crown," Mutesi said.

The rising competition within the women's division is a factor Mutesi acknowledges.

"There are more and more female players reaching a high standard. I'll need to up my game if I want to win again this year," she said.

The event is sponsored by the National Council of Sports through development financing.

Pool Queen/King

Prizes: Men

Winner: Shs3m, gold medal and trophy

First runners-up: Shs1.5m and silver medal

Second runners-up: Shs750,000

Third runner-sup: Shs400,000

Quarterfinalists: Shs150,000

Prizes: Women

Winner: Shs2m, gold medal and trophy

First runners-up: Shs1m and silver medal

Second runners-up: Shs500,000

Third runner-sup: Shs250,000