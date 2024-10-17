Pool League: Race for top scorer hots up

With eight players separated by only four goals, the race for this year's top scorer's award is set for a thrilling climax.

After scoring just one goal last weekend, Ibrah Ssejjemba was overtaken by Wakiso City's Ashiraf Misambwa although they are level on 26 goals with Scrap Buyers' Ibra Kayanja.

Patrick Sekirime of Greater Mukono is hot on the heels of the leading trio with 24 goals and has set his sights on winning the cash prize and a land title staked by the management of Greater Mukono for the club's top scorer at the end of the season. He's closely watched by teammate Allan Kayiwa on 23 goals each.

"I have got my eyes on being the best scorer for my team and winning that land title. There's no better time than this. I want to win all my games to remain in contention," Sekirime said ahead of Sunday's tricky home encounter against Tororo Tigers.

There's a strong pedigree elsewhere in the chasing pack. Former top scorer Alfred Gumikiriza is only three goals shy of the leader, while National champion Ceaser Chandiga has 20 goals so far for Upper Volta despite missing three games in a row, including today's tie against Club 408.

Glorious Ssenyonjo and Rashid Wagaba are not far off the mark, while Capital Night captain Mark 'Wutang' Mukiibi, is enjoying his best-ever scoring season in the national league.

With just five matchdays left to the end of the first round, the scorers will surely throw around an enticing end to the season.

Nile Special National Pool League

Playing Sunday, 5pm

Pot It vs Adi’s Spot, Stella Najjanankumbi

Capital Night vs Mbale, Capital Night Bar

Greater Mukono vs Tororo, iTaano

Sinkers vs Roxberry, New Victoria Kireka

Upper Volta vs Club 408, Upper Volta Kasubi

E-Play vs Wakiso, Amigos Nabutiti

Scrap Buyers vs Kireka, Pacify Wakaliga

C. Shooters vs Nakawa, Were Beri Kireka

Top scorers

Ashiraf Misambwa (Wakiso City) – 26

Ibrah Ssejjemba (Roxberry) – 26

Ibra Kayanja (Scrap Buyers) – 26

Patrick Sekirime (G. Mukono) – 24

Allan Kayiwa (G. Mukono) – 23

Alfred Gumikiriza (Scrap Buyers) – 23

Mark Mukiibi (Capital Night) – 23

Glorious Ssenyonjo (Scrap Buyers) – 22

Ceaser Chandiga (Upper Volta) – 20