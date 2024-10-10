Pool: Race for final 28 begins

Victoria Namuyanja, who is the most decorated female player will hope for a strong performance when the women qualifiers for the Nile Special National Open Pool Championship kicks off on Friday.

Namuyanja, who finished fourth in last year's final, is among the top players, who will go through the qualifying rounds for the November 16 final at Lugogo.

This year marks the third time the women's competition is held in partnership with Nile Breweries despite the men playing since 2001.

Namuyanja is aware of how tricky qualifiers can be after she was eliminated from the Pool Queen/King by debutant Serena Ogumushabe 4-2 in Mukono.

She hopes to qualify from iTaano Arena Mukono where she's a regular. "I have to concentrate more because it is important to make the finals," she said.

With Mukono already a tough hunting ground, Namuyanja will fancy her chances against Genesis Pool Club players, who take iTaano as their home with Sylvia Nankindu expected to be the biggest challenger.

With already four places automatically reserved for the top seeds; Rukia Naiga, Rashida Mutesi, Marion Kisaakye and Ritah Nimusiima, 28 spots are available from nine venues across the country. 32 women will vie for the grand prize of a car.

Apart from Kitgum, which showed great promise during the Pool Queen qualifiers, all venues will provide three finalists. Kitgum will have four. The women qualifiers will climax on October 25th with two venues; Icon Lounge in Kitgum and Da Villa Lounge in Masaka holding the final qualifiers.

Nile Special National Pool Open

Ladies qualifiers: Friday

iTaano Arena – Mukono

Saturday

Adi’s Spot – Kireka

Paul Games Bar – Mbarara

Nature Gardens – Soroti

Men: Friday

New Edge – Ibanda

Paradise Spot – Jinja

Open Bar – Nyanama

Saturday

Atomic Lounge – Fort Portal

Café Milano – Masindi

Black spot Bar – Gulu

Friends Corner – Mbikko

Upper Volta - Kasubi

Former champions

2018 – Ritah Nimusiima