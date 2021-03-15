Pool return excites players

By George Katongole More by this Author

Sula Matovu, like other players, was relieved after pool’s season calendar finally begins this weekend.

“It’s really refreshing. Many players depend on the sport and this is an opportunity for them to start earning something,” said the 2016 national champion.

The league cue off date is yet to be fixed but after more than a year, the first national event will be held after the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) Grand Open Championship due at Pot It Bar in Namasuba from Friday to Sunday.

A total of 96 elite players, including 32 ladies, will take part.

The season opener will take into consideration Covid-19 prevention measures, including social distancing and face masks. Games will be broadcast live on Facebook.

Pool is a low risk sport but the places from which it is normally played – bars – are still under lock and key as a precaution to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Over the weekend, a warm-up player’s tournament involving the top 16 stars was held at Pot It Bar.

Peter Kyobe, PAU publicist, says when action returns, more doors can be opened.

“As the executive, we are trying to see how we can safely return,” said Kyobe, who explained they had learnt some lessons from the African tournament in Zambia in January.

“We can keep fans involved by following games online,” Kyobe said.

By Friday, more than 40 players had confirmed participation in the PAU Grand Open, including top seed Ibrahim Sejjemba, who faces challenge from rising star Habib Ssebuguzi, seed two Caesar Chandiga and national captain Alfred Gumikiriza.

“I’m still working on my game, especially the break and finishes. I hope by the time we play I will be at my best,” Gumikiriza said after struggling to dismiss unseeded Bob Kateregga 9-8 in the quarterfinals of the 16 Men’s Pool Championship on Saturday.

But Sejjemba, who had to fight back from 7-3 to beat Matovu in the race to nine on Saturday, will be the man to watch.

“It’s been so long but it’s not too late. Some players may be rusty but the action will be entertaining,” said Matovu.

