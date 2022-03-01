Pool stars offered plots of land

While pool has largely been played for fun and at best a prize car during the Nile Special Open, that is likely to change as players will have to battle for two plots of land.

As the teams were raising funds ahead of their Africa Blackball Championship trip to Zambia, it became apparent that there were gaps in representing the national team or playing at the big stage.

Raising the stake this time are property dealers, Angelo Makona of Mako Land Solutions and John Baptist Kiyegga a consultant with Paradise Sites Mukono.

During the final leg of the She Cranes regional tour, the duo promised two plots of land in Mukono in what should be the biggest event in the region.

Makona said that he wants to offer the players something substantial.

“I think this is something that can attract any top player. I want them to dream big and own something substantial,” Makona said.

Ismail Kalibbala, the secretary of the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) competitions committee and head umpire, said the offer is tempting. He promised to release tournament details as soon as the team returns from Zambia.

But he expects to use the Easter weekend for the tournament before league action resumes.

On the green bed, the She Cranes were far superior, outclassing Mukono Managers, some of them former players, 13-4.

Ritah Nimusiima and one of the most decorated women player Victoria Namuyanja were the fall guys as Immaculate Ayebazibwe, Rashida Mutesi and Rukia Naiga were in the form of their lives.

NCS fulfils Pool Cranes desires

As it became evident that PAu was doomed and could not send a team to the All Africa Pool Association (AAPA) championship in Zambia, the National Council of Sports (NCS) offered 16 return air tickets to ensure that the national team participates in the continental showpiece.

“NCS has not received government funding and as such we offered Pool Association of Uganda 16 tickets to support their work,” NCS General Secretary Patrick Ogwel said, confirming that the team will be flagged off today.

For the bonuses, different players have been fundraising on their own.

New Pool Cranes captain Habib Ssebuguzi, who has been running fundraising campaigns in Mukono, received support from the area-based businessmen, including Jimmy Mwere of MJ Safaris, who offered him $100.

The women’s team raised Shs1.5m as per diem from the friendly game in Mukono with Legends Bar owner Moses Kiyamba, a former player, topping up with Shs400,000.



Pool Cranes squad

Men: Mansoor Bwanika, Ibra Sejjemba, Habib Ssebuguzi, Caesar Chandiga, Azali Lukomwa, Ibrahim Kayanja, Joseph Kasozi, Glorious Ssenyonjo, Geoffrey Settumba, Yudah Ssembuusi and Ivan Murungi.