Powerlifting 2021: Sketching a brighter future

American powerlifter Shawn Deal officiated the squat category of the inaugural National Powerlifting Club Championship, at Land Star Hotel, Makindye on October 30.

Before handing over to local officials, the volunteer lauded Kenneth Ssekilanda for his tireless efforts to organise the event, a key step in making powerlifting an autonomous sport in Uganda.

“Uganda has potential,” Deal told Monitor. Ugandan powerlifting had been synonymous with the US-based Roy Mubiru, who also organised a couple of local events. It was also under the shadows of it cousin—Olympic weightlifting, but Sekilanda is doing all he can to give powerlifting an identity.

Recently, Sekilanda formed the Uganda Powerlifting Federation (UPF), an umbrella body of all power sports: strongman and street lifting.

But action has to come first and fast.

The turn up was massive at the inaugural club championship, and the spirit to compete was equally high.

Jude Same-Same aka Matamori, who weighs 120kg, was the best overall, with an aggregate of 695kg.

The Cameroonian won the squat with 260kg and the bench press with 185kg, and 250kg in the deadlift, which was won by Dimitry Nembo who lifted 270kg. Matamori’s main rivals Nembo Sulaiman Ssembatya and Ernest Totti wanted to match his 260kg lift but all failed in their last attempts. Ronald Lukonge, Totti, Rajab Galiwango, were among the stars of the day. To boost the athletes’ morale, the organisers issued cash prizes in addition to certificates.

Girl power

The event also marked the debut for Lydia Nakidde, 22, Vanessa Nassali, 15 and Patience Toffee, 16, three ladies lifting with passion and power.

They might have lacked technique but that’s normal for novices.

Nakidde, who lifted in the 65kg category, was the overall best lady with an aggregate of 245kg, from her best lifts in the squat, bench and deadlift.

In the 84kg category, the lanky Toffee came second overall with an aggregate of 235kg while Nassali totalled 210kg.

For now Matamori must be back in the gym already as he chases his dream of representing Uganda on the international scene.

If resources allow, he, among others, and the three ladies, shall compete at the World Championship in March 2022.

