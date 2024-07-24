Prison celebrate teamwork after President's Cup victory

Prisons Woodball Club triumphed at the seventh edition of the President's Cup held at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Ranked as the best men's team in Uganda, Prisons amassed an unassailable 331 strokes to secure a commanding 12-stroke victory over runners-up KIU. Makerere University, the 2023 champions, claimed the third spot with a total of 358 strokes.

With this win, Prisons completed their woodball trophy cabinet, having previously captured all other major titles.

Despite individual brilliance from MVP Thomas Kedi, who earned the best player of the day with 78 strokes, his Stroke team finished sixth overall.

Abednego Okello led the Prisons charge with a silver medal, scoring 79 strokes. Davis Wabusa’s impressive 82 strokes, coupled with strong performances from Ladslaus Mudingotto and Daniel Apita, solidified the team’s dominance.

"Individual awards are great, but winning as a team is what truly matters," said Mudingotto, whose determination to win the championship was evident from the start.

Golden show

Over 50 teams converged at the Cricket Oval to mark the resumption of woodball action following the mid-season break.

The highly competitive tournament was graced by Grace Mary Mugasa, the State Minister for Public Service, who witnessed her team claim the women's title. Adding to the day's excitement, the minister's team also secured a bronze medal in the corporate men's category.

Aloysius Mugasa Adyeri, the Chairman of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, was also among the distinguished guests in attendance.

The Ministry of Public Service (MoPS) emerged victorious in the women’s open category securing a commanding win of 370 strokes. The team's success was underpinned by impressive performances from Jackie Naula, Christine Birungi, Joyce Nalubega, and Sophia Namuddu. MoPS, the current leaders of the national league, outshone their closest rivals, Ndejje University, by a significant 19-stroke margin.

In the men's corporate category, Patrick Abura’s exceptional 46 strokes, combined with strong showings from Ronald Gumikiriza, Leonald Nuwagaba, and Samuel Ssemwendo, propelled MoPS to a rare gold trophy. Kisubi’s Shafiq Walugembe claimed individual gold, but his team fell short, securing second place. The Bank of Uganda rounded out the podium with a bronze medal.

Diamond Trust Bank made a promising debut in woodball despite finishing in seventh place.

University of Kisubi continued their dominance in the women's category, clinching gold ahead of MoPS.

Mpoma School shone in the girls' youth category, securing a convincing 12-stroke victory over second-placed Luzira SS. St Mark's College Namagoma claimed bronze after a notable absence from the podium.

Faizah Abubaker of Nalugala Muslim excelled in the junior girls' division, winning gold. However, Njeru’s Ahmadiyya Muslim emerged as the overall champions in the Primary Schools category. Shekinah Glory International School Mbale and Motherwell Junior School Mutungo completed the podium.

Kyazanga Modern maintained their stronghold on the boys' category, with Jeremiah Tumuhimbise securing his second consecutive gold medal following his recent triumph at the ICPAU Juniors Championship in Lwengo.

Woodball President's Cup

Selected results

Women seniors: Public Service (370), Ndejje Univ. (389), Mubs (390)

Men: Prisons (331), KIU (343), Makerere (358)

Corporates men: Zoe (196), Kisubi (204), Bank of Uganda (205)

Corporates women: Univ. of Kisubi (200), Public Svc (203), Ndejje CWC (232)

Youth – women: Mpoma School (160), Luzira SS (172), St Mark Namagoma (181)

Youth – men: Luzira SS (166), Bbowa Community (172), Airforce (175)

Juniors – women: Ahmadiyya (103), Shekinah (104) Motherwell (105)