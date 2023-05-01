Prisons clinch league title

Uganda Prisons Netball Club on Saturday defeated KCCA 46-41 in the final game of the 2022 netball league in front of a packed crowd at the TLC Arena in Kamwokya.

The wardens were crowned champions for a fourth time after their 2009, 2017 and 2018 victories under head coach Imelda Nyongesa.

It was a closely contested clash that was still up for grabs until the final quarter , when Prisons defenders worked tirelessly and intercepted three balls to win the league title game for their team.

The first half of the game ended in 21-20 a goal difference of one but in favour of the Prisons side while the third quarter saw Prisons extend their lead to a two goals difference as it ended in 34-32.

Prisons shooter Christine Namulumba, who has not been replaced by her team throughout the season, showed why she is currently one of the best youngsters in the shooting department, proving lethal throughout the game.

The youngster who was not acknowledged by the league organisers when they awarded the winning team their trophy made 791 goals, making her the top shooter of the season.

Namulumba who is currently training with the national team the She Cranes for the netball World Cup due July this year believes her exceptional performance in the league will help her earn a place on the final team.

However she does not go without crediting her team members for their togetherness and hard work that saw them win the league.

“We have always sat as a team to find out our weaknesses and how to work and improve ourselves. In our team, we decide not to blame anyone in case there is a mistake, we encourage each other and work as a team and I believe this has helped us to win,” Namulumba said.

Meanwhile, coach Nyongesa was all smiles after her team once again won the league trophy which they last bagged in 2018.

“We lost some games in the first round of the league which was last year, we went back to the drawing board, corrected our mistakes and came back stronger in the second round hence the win. We are so happy for the victory,” Nyongesa said.

The club is now looking forward to this year’s East Africa Netball Club Championships starting May 13 in Kenya.

Other clubs that will represent Uganda at the event that has always been a Ugandan clubs battle include KCCA, NIC and Makindye Weyonje.