Prisons’ dominance ends at Kisubi Independence Open

For the first time in three years, Prisons’ stranglehold on Uganda’s woodball scene was broken. Kyambogo Stroke dethroned the long-dominant team at the University of Kisubi (UNIK) Independence Open, staged on Independence Day, in a thrilling contest that ended Prisons’ streak of sweeping major championships.

Kyambogo finished on 398 strokes, edging Prisons, who managed 416, while Kampala University took third with 417. Darry Giles Amanyire led Kyambogo’s charge, and together with Trevor Oming and Thomas Kedi, helped secure the gold medal.

Isaac Ariho, captain of Prisons, acknowledged the defeat but promised a strong comeback.

“We have dominated for years, but this is a minor setback. Prisons will be back stronger and ready to reclaim our crown next season,” he said.

In the women’s senior category, Ministry of Public Service (MoPS) narrowly outperformed Ndejje University, finishing with 476 strokes, just three ahead of Ndejje, while Kampala International University (KIU) claimed third.

Hosts UNIK dominated the women corporates category, winning with 415 strokes, led by Nalwoga Babirye who also took individual gold with 105 strokes. UNEB finished second on 512 strokes, and MoPS third with 545.

In the men’s corporate event, Kisubi Corporates emerged victorious with 467 strokes, followed by Bank of Uganda (490) and UNIK (503).

The juniors’ competition highlighted emerging talent, with Calton Aleko, Dan Ssendege and Rahim Keba taking top honors. Special awards were presented to five-year-old Rodgers Talka, the youngest participant, and Prosper Asiimwe of Kisubi, who competed despite being handicapped.

The tournament drew eight senior university teams—including Kampala University, Makerere University Business School, KIU, UNIK, MoPS, Prisons, Ndejje University, and Kyambogo Stroke—and a strong corporate contingent, alongside junior teams from Entebbe Education Centre and Mustard Seed Foundation.

Organizers hailed the Independence Open as a major success, marking a triumphant return for woodball in Uganda and setting the stage for fierce rivalries in the coming season.

UNIK Independence Open

Selected results

Seniors - men

Darry Giles - (Kyambogo) - 88

Trevor Oming (Kyambogo) - 95

Matthias Wahala (KU) - 98

Seniors - women

Denise Nanjeru (Prisons) - 100

Joyce Nalubega (MoPS) 106

Eunice Atim (KIU) - 113

Corporates - men

Jackson Masiga (Kisubi) 107

Erick Enabu (UNEB) - 110

Sharif Kalema (Kisubi) - 114

Corporates - women

Nalwoga Babirye (UNIK) - 105

Musa Kifaya (Zoe) 117

Justine Balemesa (UNEB) - 120

Juniors

Calton Aleko - 23

Dan Ssendege - 26