Prisons face mixed results in woodball league

Defending champions Prisons had a rollercoaster performance at the Buganda Land Board Woodball League, experiencing victories and defeats during the latest league outing held at Makerere University Business School, Nakawa.

Despite their mixed results, team captain Samson Rugongeza remains composed.

Prisons began the day with a disappointing 2-1 loss to Kampala International University (KIU).

However, they quickly regained their stride and secured a 2-1 victory over Kisubi Corporates. Demonstrating their dominance, Prisons achieved a commanding 3-0 win over grief-stricken Zoe.

Nevertheless, they stumbled again in their match against Makerere University but ended the day on a positive note by dismissing Our Lady of Africa with a resounding 3-0 victory.

Despite their ups and downs, Rugongeza remains calm and confident.

"I am confident in our team's abilities. We're determined to learn from our losses and build upon our victories. The journey is challenging, but I believe in our collective strength and resilience. We will rise above our setbacks and continue to strive for success," Rugongeza said.

Zoe found the going tough losing all their day’s games while Makerere University continued pushing the pecking order winning four out of five games.

Flawless UNIK

In the women's category, the University of Kisubi (UNIK) had a flawless outing, emerging victorious in all their games and keeping pace with the league leaders, Ministry of Public Service (MoPS).

Kisubi started the day with an impressive 3-0 triumph over Our Lady Namiryango. They continued their winning streak with two 2-1 victories over Kampala International University and Stroke.

MoPS maintained their position at the top of the rankings by delivering an impeccable performance. The new giants on the block claimed 2-1 victories over IUIU, Ndejje Corporates, and former champions Ndejje University.

KIU, making their return to the league after a hiatus, faced a challenging start as they struggled to find their form. KIU suffered defeats in all three of their games on the day, falling to Ndejje, Stroke, and UNIK.

Makerere University Business School (Mubs) encountered difficulties in assembling their teams due to reported financial challenges affecting all five of their sports teams.

Despite their struggles, they made an appearance at their home venue but experienced losses in two of their ties.

BLB Woodball League

Women – selected results

IUIU 0-3 Makerere

Ndejje Corporate 2-1 Mubs

Ndejje 3-0 KIU

MoPS 2-1 IUIU

Our Lady 1-2 Stroke

Makerere 2-1 Ndejje Corporate

Mubs 2-1 Ndejje

Men – selected results

Zoe 1-2 Mubs

Kisubi Corporate 2-1 Ndejje

Stroke 3-0 OLAN

Digel 3-0 MoPS

Prisons 1-2 KIU

Mubs 1-2 Makerere

Ndejje 3-0 Zoe