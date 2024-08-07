Prisons focus on Chinese mission

Two years in a row, Uganda prisons have emerged as the best men’s woodball team in the country winning the league and dominating the Professional League of Woodball.

Now they have an opportunity to excel at the global stage when Uganda takes part in the 9th World Cup Woodball Championship scheduled for October 15-21, 2024, in Shaoxing City, China.

Individual teams are entered in the prestigious China Open International Woodball Championship, which runs alongside the main event.

Two of their athletes; Daniel Apita and Crescent Rwanyombya, have already earned a place on the Woodball Cranes team.

Six other members; Ladslaus Mudingotto, Abednego Okello, Davis Wabusa, Samson Rugongeza, Isaac Nabugere and former national team captain in 2018 Isaac Ariho ready for the team event in China.

The estimated cost to field the team is about Shs60m to enable them fund the trip.

“We’re hopeful that our mother body, Uganda Prisons will help us reach the target of playing at an international stage,” Team Manager Samson Rugongeza, said.

Four players from Uganda Prisons made it to the national team trials, with two securing automatic qualification. Rugongeza narrowly missed the cut, finishing a close eighth.

The team is currently undergoing intensive daily training at Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono Campus, covering 36 fairways per session in preparation for the World Cup.

With a strong presence in international competitions, particularly Bank of Uganda, Uganda's woodball has been steadily rising. The inclusion of Prisons in the upcoming China tournament is expected to significantly boost Uganda's performance.



Preps in high gear

Meanwhile, the national team intensified training with all players attending the non-residential camp. Over the weekend, the team camped at Makerere University.

"Our team is training hard to excel at the World Cup," said George Isabirye, the head coach. "Our aim is to improve on our second-place finish in 2018. Balancing work and training is tough, but I'm impressed with the team's dedication."

The team is focusing on bonding strategies to be stronger in team events while improving key areas especially tees and gating.

Woodball World Cup

October 15-21, 2024