Prisons make strong woodball league start

In the most unusual season, the women defending champions Eminents will miss in action during this year’s Buganda Land Board Woodball League that kicked off on Saturday at Lubiri SS in Kampala. But men’s champions Prisons made their intentions known early.

Led by Ladislas Mudingoto and skipper Samson Rugongeza, Prisons won all their three games of the day with a similar scoreline of 3-0. First in the line was the Ministry of Public Service, who were served a rude welcome on their debut season in the league before Digel fell on the Prisons’ undeterred wall despite a big test. An emaciated Mubs were the last victims of the Prisons warders, who took an early lead in the season.

“We are here for the title defence and a good start matters a lot for us,” Rugongeza said.

For the ladies, Stroke has a morale-boosting win against the Ministry of Public Service despite losing the other game to Makerere University. Rising star Brenda Anyimo beat national team player Jackie Naula for that memorable victory.

A team of high school graduates, Stroke believes they will build on that victory.

“I think we will be able to have a decent finish in the league. This is our first season but there is a lot of potential,” Sarah Nakaweesi, the team captain, said.

Mubs, Digel uncertain

But some teams have developed cold feet. Entebbe’s Digel has threatened to pull out after the first day of the season while Makerere University Business School, who were title contenders last season, failed to raise substantial numbers. Only two players per gender attended the first league outing.

Daily Monitor understands that the Mubs players are on a sit-down strike following budget cuts to the sports department that have also affected their Beach Soccer team.

Although team officials were non-committal it is understood that players have threatened to skip the next calendar event, the Ndejje Open championship, unless their outstanding allowances for last year are cleared.

For Digel, the increasing costs of maintaining the team are swallowing up their hopes.

But the woodball association is positive that all teams facing financial challenges will be able to compete.

Eric Enabu, a member of the technical committee said: “We are going to engage with the managers and see the way forward but as far as I know we have an agreed payment plan of the participation fees with every club,” Enabu said.

Buganda Land Board Woodball League

Men – selected results

Ndejje 2-1 Digel

Stroke 2-1 Makerere

Prisons 3-0 MoPS

Digel 3-0 NCWC

Prisons 3-0 Digel

Mubs 0-3 Prisons

Digel 2-1 Stroke

Women

Stroke 0-2 Makerere

Ndejje CWC 1-2 Ndejje U

MoPS 1-2 Stroke

KIU 3-0 Mubs