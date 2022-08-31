Prisons team to beat

For the first time this season, Prisons, who made a debut in the Buganda Land Board-sponsored woodball league, have gone on top of the league presenting a serious challenge of its premiership credentials, having won nine of their 12 encounters on Saturday at Makerere University grounds.

The Uganda Prisons side entered the weekend fixtures two points behind defending champions Stroke.

But Prisons leapt to the top of the log having won three of their four games of the day yet a lacklustre Stroke only managed two wins of the five games played.

Among the wins are clean slates against Makerere University Business School (Mubs), Ndejje University and Bonna Baana. The team lost 3-0n to Makerere University.

But if anything, Samson Rugongeza’s captained side have proven this early in the new season that they will be among the contenders for the title, with two game days to go.

“We are excited sailing to the top of the league,” Rugongeza said.

Prisons, with a game in hand, have 29 points, one better than Stroke. Makerere University, who have proven a tough nut to crack at their backyard, are third after an impressive outing.

Defending champions Ndejje University are a distant eighth place in a season of rebuilding that has seen them struggle to catch up with the leading park.

Eric Enabu, Stroke's coach was disappointed with the team's performance but promised to bounce back.

“Our morale was low today [on Saturday]. We did not perform as expected but the players have a strong mentality. We shall definitely bounce back,” Enabu said.





Ndejje challenge Eminents

For the women, it is a two-team race. Eminents are the force to reckon with as they lead the eight-team log with 21 points but feel the pressure of second-placed Ndejje University. Ndejje have a game in hand against the leaders and two points which can be covered with an emphatic win during the next outing.

Makerere University Business School, 18 points, still have a mathematical chance if the leaders falter.





BLB Woodball League standings - men

P W L FD Pts

Prisons 14 10 4 60 29

Stroke 15 9 6 53 28

Makerere Univ 15 8 7 41 26

Ndejje Corporate 13 9 4 38 26

Digel 15 8 7 19 23

Mubs 13 7 6 32 22

Univ. of Kisubi 14 8 6 6 22

Ndejje Univ 11 7 3 0 16

Eminents 13 6 7 -78 15

Zoe 14 3 11 -37 13

Bonna Baana 15 1 14 -127 7





BLB Woodball League standings - women

P W L FD Pts

Eminents 9 8 1 70 21

Ndejje Univ. 8 7 1 43 19

Mubs 9 6 3 36 18

Lady Woodz 9 5 4 19 15

Stroke 10 4 6 -9 14

GMSEC 10 4 6 -27 13

Makerere Univ. 9 2 7 -39 7