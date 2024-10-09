Prisons win again, but…

When Prisons were announced winners of the 14th edition of the Uganda Woodball Open during the prize giving ceremony inside Soroti University Main Hall, an unfamiliar person went to pick the trophy.

Hellen Wor, a student of Uganda Christian University (UCU) and a training partner with the Prisons Woodball team, took to the podium to pick the glittering trophy. While Daniel Apita and Davis Wabusa who had secured individual medals stayed behind, the remainder of the team left Soroti earlier, with Isaac Ariho, who reportedly had an emergency.

Prisons, having clinched the league title just last month, added another major trophy to their collection, capping off a remarkably successful year.

Despite their winning routine, the Prisons team, a ragtag group of officers, persevered through adversity in Soroti, even struggling to pay the full registration fees. Against all odds, they clinched victory, having spent two nights in their Toyota Sienta car hopping from one happening place to another due to lack of proper accommodation.

While their outspoken Team Manager Samson Rugongeza declined to comment on the team's circumstances, the circumstances surrounding the victory were telling.

But for the second time in three years, Prisons had won the prestigious Uganda Open after missing last year’s victory in Gulu.

Prisons beat the second-placed Kampala International University (KIU) by 33 strokes with Makerere University (405) strokes completing the podium places. The defending champions, Ndejje, finished a distant fifth with 411 strokes, 41 strokes behind the indomitable 'hunters'."

National team captain Daniel Apita spearheaded Prisons' charge, carding 144 strokes over 36 fairways. Davis Wabusa contributed a third-place finish with 147 strokes. Additional standout performances came from Abednego Okello (150) and Crescent Rwanyombya (152), solidifying Prisons' dominance. The team's prowess extended to the doubles, where they secured a first and second-place finish.

“We mean business and when we get on the course our minds are on the gold. We want to keep winning because we have what it takes,” Rugongeza said.

National team players dominate

National team players gearing for next week's World Cup in China led the chase for gold.

In the women's open category, Mirembe Sanyu (155) and Alverah Mukamarinda (159) led Ndejje University to overall victory. Kampala University (KU) led by Lilia Zawedde and Sandra Nabaggala, both national team players, claimed silver over Makerere University by one stroke.

Giles Amanyire, the sole youth male player on the national team, was victorious in his category with 42 strokes, surpassing teammates Brian Agaba (43) and Mark Muwanguzi (50).

Precious Namubiru, a student of Our Lady of Africa Namiryango, secured the top spot with 52 strokes in the girls' category, outperforming second-placed Salama Namubiru of Nakateete SS. Namubiru expressed her determination to excel at the upcoming World Cup in China.

The junior category was also dominated by World Cup-bound players, including Joshua Lomanat, Dan Makayi, and Jeremiah Wamai from Shekinah Glory International School.

In the corporate category, Noeline Nalwoga claimed the title with 101 strokes, a 10-stroke advantage over UNEB's Agnes Amongin.

Heading west

Paul Mark Kayongo, the president of the Uganda Woodball Federation, announced that Fort Portal City will be the host of the upcoming National Open.

He emphasised the importance of grassroots development and institutional involvement in fostering the growth of woodball.

Kayongo highlighted the significance of woodball in institutions of higher learning and schools, where traditional sports might not fully engage all students. He noted that woodball offers a valuable opportunity for students to participate in sports activities, develop their skills, and build connections.

Uganda Open Woodball Championship

Team events

Men - Open: Prisons (370), KIU (403), Makerere (405)

Women - Open: Ndejje (419), Kampala University (454), Makerere (455)

Women - Youth: Gulu College Of Health Sciences (259), Amazima School (271), Nakateete SS (282)

Men - Corporate: Zoe (436), UNIK (436), Public Service (449)

Women - Corporate: Univ of Kisubi (486), Public Service (490), Zoe (516)

Men - Youth: Airforce SS (194), Bbowa Community (218), Amazima (241)

Women - Youth: Gulu CHS (259), Amazima (271), Nakateete (282)

Men - Junior: Shekinah (114), Kyazanga modern (120), Nalugala Muslim (133)