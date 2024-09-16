Prisons win third league title in a row

Uganda Prisons have been crowned the Woodball League champions for a record third season in a row after beating Stroke and Ndejje University by a similar 2-1 score at Makerere University Rugby grounds on Saturday.

The Ministry of Public Services also won the women title for the second time in a row beating closest challengers Ndejje by a whopping six points.

Prisons clinched the victory they needed at Makerere to pip University of Kisubi (UNIK) by two points - their third woodball title since they started competing in 2022.

Needing four points on the final day, Prisons could have had to work extra hard had UNIK won their game in hand against Ndejje University 3-0.

Unfortunately for UNIK, their captain Edson Tumwine was beaten by on-form Ndejje captain Alfred Nsabimana 6-2 to shift the permutations. Tumwine needed to score a tricky side ball which he missed to hand Ndejje the victory and granting Prisons an opportunity for an early celebration - needing just three points out of the possible six to be crowned champions.

Although Prisons struggled in the first game against Stroke, they prevailed 2-1. At this point, they needed just one point to become champions.

Isaac Ariho almost threw away his 5-1 lead after eight fairways to beat Simon Peter Otim on a decider while a late surge from Crescent Rwanyombya left Thomas Kedi shaking his head in disbelief.

Players and supporters of Prisons Woodball Club jubilate after they were announced winners of the national league for the third time in a row.

Rwanyombya won the game 3-2 in a tight encounter that had seven fairways tied. Trevor Oming and Philip Nadiope did their job downing the Prisons double of Samson Rugongeza and Isaac Nabugere.

Going into the final game, against Ndejje Ariho would again need to win a decider against Delick Ankunda ending any hope that neutral supporters may have had that Prisons would slip up and gift UNIK the title.

The real celebrations started after Nabugere and Rugongeza beat Arksam Sserunjogi and Robert Ssuuna 6-1 in the doubles to earn the Prisons a 2-1 victory.

Prisons have now surpassed Ndejje University to become the only side to win the league title three times in a row.

Rugongeza said on lifting the trophy; “We’re not tired of winning. If there’s a chance to win again, we shall take it. We’re hungry for more and we have a squad that can still win again.”

Woodball League 2024

Selected results – men

Stroke 2-1 KIU

Ndejje 1-2 UNIK

Stroke 1-2 Prisons

Ndejje 2-1 KU

Mubs 1-2 UNIK

Ndejje 1-2 Prisons

Ndejje CWC 0-3 UNIK

Women

KU 3-0 Stroke

MoPS 1-2 UNIK

Eminents 3-0 Mubs

KIU 0-3 Makerere

Ndejje 2-1 Zoe

MoPS 3-0 Stroke

Eminents 1-2 KU

Previous league winners

2017: Botladz (M), Ndejje (W)

2018: Ndejje (M), Ndejje (W)

2019: Ndejje (M), Stroke (W)

2022: Prisons (M), Ndejje (W)

2023: Prisons (M), MoPS (W)

2024: Prisons (M), MoPs (W)