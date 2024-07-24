Prize money melts hearts as Pool league set for cue-off

The much-anticipated Pool Association of Uganda’s national league will cue off on August 8 after the organisers and clubs finally reached a truce.

Pau has confirmed that the men’s league will now cue off on August 4 with the ladies following a weekend later.

The league that had taken a one-year break due to internal disorganization was meant to return in April but has since been postponed twice.

Pau’s secretary general Paul Wasike had advertised for clubs to register but only a handful had registered by close of business on Thursday last week. Only five male and three female clubs had paid the Shs500,000 and Shs300,000 registration fee. A license for each player is Shs20,000.

However, the numbers turned inside hours after Pau’s executive ratified a number of decisions from an earlier meeting with the different stakeholders on July 7.



“With due consideration of feedback and guidance from the League Club Leaders meeting, the Committee wishes to bring to your notice the following resolutions,” Wasike announced.

Among the key decisions was to avail a total of Shs25.3m as prize money for the men’s and ladies leagues.

The winner of the 16-team men’s league will take home Shs6m as the second goes with Shs4m while the four respective runners-up until sixth will share Shs5.3m.

The champions of the ladies will be rewarded Shs4m as the remaining top four share Shs6m.

“The Executive Committee has taken a resolution that League clubs will receive Shs3m cash payable at the end of the league,” Wasike added.

That announcement changed everything as eight ladies and 18 men’s teams had registered in just hours. Pau will decide the fate of Akaanya and Silverback Pool Clubs that registered after the maximum number was confirmed.

The prize money and facilitation is part of Pau’s shs1b sponsorship package with Nile Special which covers the league and National Pool Open for two years.

2024 Pau National Pool Leagues

Key dates

July 26 - League registration deadline

August 2 - Submission of player contracts

August 4 - Men's League kick-off

August 11 - Ladies League kick-off

Teams

Men

Greater Mukono, Adi’s, Corporate Shooters, Uppervolta, Club408, Pot It, Sinkers, Rox Berry, Tororo Tigers, Capital Night, E-Play Billiards, Nakawa Pool Rangers, Scrap Buyers, Wakiso City, Kireka, Mbale

Registered late: Akaanya, Kansanga

Ladies