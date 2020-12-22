Pro Kabaddi league to energise the grassroots

By George Katongole More by this Author

Uganda will embark on a professional Kabaddi league next year, officials say. A pro league was scheduled to start this season but was postponed due to the Covid-19.

The sport, which was introduced in Uganda three years ago, has been met with increased enthusiasm and plans to increase its presence among the youth.

The Kabaddi Federation of Uganda (KFU) organises international Kabaddi tournaments for both men and women while taking part in nationals and zonal competitions.

The national league has nine men and women teams.

KFU is now looking at developing the sport at grassroots by recruiting community coaches. Last Saturday, the federation hosted a capacity building session at Ndejje University to leverage efforts of introducing Kabaddi to community coaches in Greater Luweero.

Edgar Mujuni, the KFU chief executive, says the approach is more sustainable.

“This is aimed at motivating league teams to widen the scope of obtaining players. There is plenty of latent talent we can tap into,” Mujuni says.

He adds that Luweero has embraced the sport with Mulusa Academy and Ndejje University as centres of excellence.

The community coaches will also act as ambassadors for Kabaddi implementing programmes among the youths while recruiting talented players.

Kabaddi, a sport with Indian origin, is a rural sport, popular among youth in communities and schools.

What is Kabaddi?

Kabaddi is basically an outdoor team game played on level and soft ground that requires both skill and power and combines the characteristics of wrestling and rugby.

It was originally meant to develop self-defense in addition to responses to attack and reflexes of counter attack by individuals and defense in a group or a team.

This is the only combative sport in which offence is an individual effort whereas defense is a group effort. It was introduced in Uganda in 2017.

