Pro Olara: Ugandan bodybuilders can scale greater heights

Derrick Olara is not a very experienced bodybuilder but the boy from Gulu is the only Ugandan with the coveted pro card, the master key to greatness in the international arena.

Olara, who first competed at the 2017 Mr Uganda Championship—finishing second in the heavyweight category—believes many Ugandans can reach where he is if they get a little serious and focused.

“You know we are different. Some people just love what they do but don’t take it seriously,” said the Beijing-based giant.

“Then there are those who really want to focus and do the right thing. To scale greater heights you need to aim higher. Otherwise, nothing will change.”

Olara is a master of self-motivation. Born in Gulu, he started training in bodybuilding while attending Kisugu Primary School in Kampala. When he dropped out due to financial constraints, the teenager returned to Gulu, got a job, helped his single mother raise his other four siblings but did not put the gym weights down.

“I trained while working until 2017 when I felt I should try out a competition,” he said in an exclusive interview with Daily Monitor at Mt Zion Hotel, Kampala Thursday.

“I just had my body, knew nothing about dieting, supplements, posing but when I came to Kampala everybody said: you look good, where have you been?” said Olara, who won the pro card in 2021 which permits him to enter the Olympia, the equivalent of the football World Cup.

To practice what he preaches, Olara donated some high class posing pants and body tans to local athletes in Gulu and Kampala to help them showcase their muscles better.

“This package may look small but very few local athletes can afford it. I wish other foreign-based Ugandans to emulate Derrick’s gesture,” said Kenneth Sekilanda, the athlete representative of Uganda Body Building and Fitness Association (UBFA).

“This is amazing. Most people on the top don’t want to help others climb but Derrick is different,” said Godfrey Lubega, the reigning Mr Uganda, who is preparing for the Mr and Miss Hercules in Alberta, Canada April 28. “He has challenged us to be better and also to help others below us.”

For Zulaika Najjuma, who is also Alberta-bound: “This can’t leave me the same, I am very grateful.”

Olara at a glance

Born: Gulu

Lives: Beijing

Debut: 2017

Won: Mr Kisumu 2018

CBBA 2019

Musclemania 2019