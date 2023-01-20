Promoter: Golola vs Ouma is Mayweather vs McGregor

Kassim Ouma’s appearance at the Food Court Restaurant at Aponye Mall, where the kickboxing family held a crisis meeting to revive the ailing sport, Tuesday surprised many but it was planned by Eddie Gombya.

The shrewd Step by Step promoter had earlier on whispered to some journalists about a possible match between the most renowned Ugandan combat fighters—Moses Golola and Ouma.

And no sooner had Golola started hyping his potential to beat Ouma before the cameras than Ouma interrupted to start a shouting match dotted with Swahili, English, Runyankore, and Luganda.

“I respect Golola as a tough fighter, he cuts logs in training, drinks gallons of porridge but will only need half a litre of milk to beat him,” Ouma said.

“I am Ouma’s dream,” Golola retorted. “And whoever wants to fight him should wait. I vowed to beat all big names that cross this land. Promoter, set the fight.”

The two will likely face off on Good Friday April 7, at a venue due to be announced.

“Ugandans know Kassim Ouma fought the best in the USA but they have the hunger to watch him fight here. And when he was scheduled to fight in Lugogo recently, it never happened. So we have an opportunity to make it happen.”

Ouma was bound to face Kenya’s 2016 Olympian Rayton Okwiri on December 26, 2022 but the fight never happened as Okwiri refused to fight in a payment dispute with 12 Sports Rounds Promotions.

Several fighters including Badru ‘Mr Crush’ Lusambya have dared Ouma. But Gombya said only Golola expressed his interest, officially.

“Only Golola told us he wants to challenge Ouma and when we told Ouma he was very positive. Now it’s on us to take the first steps and seal the deal before Ouma returns to Europe soon.”

Golola has a few boxing fights including his pro boxing debut against Egyptian Abdelghani Saber in October 2015, though boxrec, the official boxing database shows only one fight—a unanimous decision victory against Saidi Chako in May 2016.

Even then, his boxing experience does not come any close to Ouma’s who boasts 48 pro fights and a world title.

But Gombya sees an opportunity there. “We want to bring you the Ugandan version of Mayweather vs McGregor,” he said, citing the boxing duel between multiple world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and Mixed Martial Arts world champ Conor McGregor in August 2017.