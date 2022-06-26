Proscovia in shape for Commonwealth Games

She Cranes shooter and captain Peace Proscovia was earlier this month proclaimed the English Vitality League top scorer and walked away with the Golden Shot Award.

The former Loughborough Lightning and Sunshine Coast Lightning shooter banged 853 goals in 20 fixtures.

She was also awarded the Players’ Best Player of the season and the Best Fairest Player for her league side Surrey Storm which finished seventh in the English Vitality Netball League

The towering shooter looks forward to joining the She Cranes team that is currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games due next month in Birmingham, England.

She was impressed by the awards and she hopes to continue with her current form when they face familiar opponents at the Birmingham games.

Training begins

“I feel so happy for the awards. I thought I couldn’t make it but I am grateful for the support I have been receiving from Surrey Storm throughout the season that has made me stronger,” she said.

Earlier, head coach Fred Mugerwa started training 28 home-based netballers before chopping them to 20.

The veteran coach said he expects shooter Mary Nuba to join the team as soon as possible but he had not heard any news from Proscovia.

However, Proscovia told Sunday Monitor that she will soon be joining the team in training.

“I will soon be joining the She Cranes team,” she said.

The She Cranes were pooled in group B alongside second and third-seeded New Zealand and England as well as Malawi, Northern Ireland with Trinidad and Tobago