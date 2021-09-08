Proscovia unshaken by contract expiration

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

She Cranes shooter and captain Peace Proscovia will part ways with Australian league side Sunshine Coast Lightning when her contract expires later this month.

This was confirmed last week by the club she joined ahead of the 2019 season following a three-year stint at Loughborough Lightning, an English Vitality League outfit.

The news left many of her supporters wondering what is next for the shooting ace.

However, Proscovia has confirmed that all is well on her side.

“I am not sure of what I am doing next until October but all is good. Thanks,” Proscovia (Pix below) told Daily Monitor.

It is speculated that Proscovia will be joining another Australian league, but the shooter was reluctant to reveal her next move.

Proscovia has been a target in the Lightning shooting circle in recent seasons, working in combination with Cara Koenen and Steph Wood.

She shot 670 goals in 42 games with the club, including a career best 53 goals against West Coast Fever in round two of the 2019 season.

Meanwhile South African defender Phumza Maweni’s contract will also not be renewed by the club. The defender joined Sunshine Coast Lightning from the English Vitality League with Proscovia.

Coach Kylee Byrne thanked Proscovia and Maweni for their dedication and service to Sunshine Coast Lightning.

“As a Club, we wish them both the absolute best as they explore new and exciting opportunities,” Byrne was quoted by the club’s website.

“Peace has grown so much as a player since joining our club and it’s been a pleasure to watch her develop and really become that strong target in our attack line. Anyone who has met Peace knows the profound impact she has on those around her and that was certainly felt in her time at Lightning,” she added.

Proscovia played for Uganda’s league side NIC before joining England’s Loughborough Lightning in 2015 after the Netball World Cup. She was named the 2019 Netball World Cup ambassador.