Prota eye growth after first event

Ethan Ttyaba Kigundu maintained his status as Uganda’s leading cuber when Prota Cubing Club hosted the country’s first 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cubing Competition at The North Green School in Ntinda on Saturday.

Kigundu made it to the final round with an average of 15.43 seconds and a first round’s best time of 14.50 seconds. Each cuber had five solves per round.

The fastest and slowest times are cut off then the average of the three 'middle' times is taken as the average time per round. The fastest time is still maintained as one's best time.

Kigundu was joined there by Jeremiah Okas (17.28 average time), Shaun Agaba (18.75 but with the round’s best time of 14.13), Mohammed Hazari (20.46), Joshua Muhindi (21.40), Tejas Das (22.61), Sheese Rawat (23.74), Ethan Ariho (25.98), Rayyan Mukasa (27.60), Sherry Agaba (27.75), Jovan Kazibwe (29.61), Shiloh Tandeka (31.38), Tosha Tarana (40.25), Shayene Kalyowa (46.63), Jason Amani (46.82), and David Kibombo (48.63).

Finding solutions. Mohammed Hazari solves the 3x3x3 cube in the final round. PHOTO/MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA



The event, which is a mastermind of Kigundu, his Prota co-founders Tandeka, Torana, Ssango Kigundu, Zuri Tatiina, and Dara Tendereza attracted 32 participants including eight year old Raphael Bitek Oloya. It was a battle of wits against time and is primed to catch on like a wildfire, especially as it was live-streamed by Apt Media, with links widely shared by participants to their friends and families.

Huge talents

In the final, Kigundu, who is the only competitor to have taken part in World Cube Association accredited event in Manchester where his personal best was 11.30 seconds, brought down his best time of the day to 13.67 seconds but his average slightly grew to 15.73.

“Ah, the pressure,” the cuber, who first solves the cross, then the two first two bottom layers before the top, briefly explained the difference in time. As an organizer, Kigundu had the added pressure of knowing firsthand how everyone else had performed.

“I did not know that Uganda had this kind of talent but we hope to build on this to continue growing Prota. The game helps us to develop critical thinking as we try to get the pieces in the right places. It also gives us an alternative to spending time on the phone and playing video games,” Kigundu, who is also a swimmer and chess player, added.

Podium

Das, however, nearly owned the final as he went from sixth best qualifier to second best in the final with a 14.98 seconds personal best and a 16.83 average time. Interestingly, Das got to know about the competition that morning through a random Google search on cubing and jumped on a boda-boda to get there just in the nick of time.

Okas had an average of 19.81 seconds to finish third. The three boys were the top three overall performers while the girls were topped by Sherry with an average and best time of 22.43 and 19.89 respectively. Torana followed with an average of 38.43 and best time of 29.96 while Tatiina completed their podium with an average of 53.68 and 49.72 best time.

Prota Cubing Competition

Final Round – Boys

Ethan Kigundu: 15.73 seconds (average), 13.67 (best)

Tejas Das: 16.83 (average), 14.98 (best)

Jeremiah Okas: 19.81 (average): 17.60 (best)

Girls

Sherry Agaba: 22.43 (average), 19.89 (best)

Tosha Torana: 38.43 (average), 29.96 (best)