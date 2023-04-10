Public Service dancing to woodball tune

The smile on Grace Mary Mugasa’s face was telling. Her response was even more so.

"People are now noticing what we do through woodball. I will soon join you and see how it is actually played"

Mugasa, the Minister of State for Public Service, was describing the rate of achievement woodball has brought to the ministry.

Although woodball is about 13 years old in the country, the Ministry of Public Service started playing as a team in 2022 following earlier attempts from Fred Turyakira, a man many came to call the "lone wolf."

Now in a space of just over 12 months, they have won seven trophies including two from the Kenya International Open last December.

"We are glad that the woodball team is creating positive vibes for us," Mugasa said while receiving the trophies at the National Records Centre and Archives boardroom in Kampala.

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire, the minister promised some members to be part of the team that will travel to Malaysia for the Beach World Cup in June.

The ministry has three teams; two corporate sides per gender and the senior women.

Their seniors match the best in the country and have won at least a medal from each of the four outings so far this year.

Team to beat

They have recruited such players as last year's MVP Joyce Nalubega from league champions Eminents, effervescent sharp shooter Jackie Naula, impressive Mary Athieno, two-time Uganda Open winner Christine Birungi and veteran Sophie Namuddu. The seniors beef up the corporate team of Patience Ainembabazi, Alice Amoding, Pinkline Atwine and Deborah Nabwire.

"We would like to encourage fellow staff to join the team," said Abel Okok, the outgoing assistant Commissioner of Human Resources (administration), who has built such a strong team in a short time.

With modest facilitation, the ministry team is the one to beat at the moment with powerhouses University of Kisubi forced to chase shadows at the moment.

All of that has been achieved despite the comparatively poor facilities for a team that did not have their own equipment [mallet and balls] until this season.

The problem is that the men's team is lagging behind and are practically maids of honour to their successful ladies’ team.

Persistence

Woodball is a fast-growing sport in the country having taken root in learning institutions and now corporate bodies are embracing it for its non-contact element.

When Turyakira sat in front of the ministry senior officials to sell his vision for woodball's case, he spoke of the desire to promote the ministry's agenda through sports. It was backed by action as the team was among the three corporates to the Kenya Open.

Looking forward, Turyakira says that insistence will yield further success.

"Having leaders who are committed to the team can have only positive outcomes," he said.

Even if the Public Service’s team is a source of pride, they are into an era in which it is actively prioritised.

Now the team is beginning to see the rewards of focused investment, a clear, cohesive structure and leaders who are prepared to give their employees, who don't play corporate football, a chance.

Everything is set up for success.

Trophy parade

Winners First Corporate Circuit - women.

First runners-up Kyambogo Open - women

Winners Kyambogo Open - women seniors

Winner Women's Day Championship - women corporates