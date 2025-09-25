Public Service tops Kenya woodball

Uganda's woodball teams delivered a strong performance at the 6th Kenya International Woodball Championship at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, with the Ministry of Public Service (MoPS) ladies' squad continuing their dominance.

The victorious MoPS women's team, reigning national league champions, secured the top spot in the by stroke competition thanks to a standout individual performance and strong team scoring.

Joyce Nalubega led the charge, carding an impressive 55 strokes in the first round and 51 in the second, totaling 106 strokes for the individual gold. Her score was five strokes better than Kenya’s Dorcas Gakii, who took silver.

Nalubega's teammate, Christine Birungi, a recent bronze medallist at the Beach World Cup in Thailand, added another podium finish by taking the individual bronze medal. Though newly recruited Joan Mukoova and Sophia Namuddu finished outside the top three with 115 and 126 strokes, respectively, their contributions proved crucial in securing the overall team title.





Corporate men sweep the podium

Uganda's corporate men's team delivered a powerful 1-2 finish in the individual stroke competition, proving their mettle against the regional competition.

Humphrey Kyalisiima of MoPS shot 110 strokes to secure the individual gold medal, followed closely by teammate Fred Turyakira, who took silver with 116 strokes. Aloysious Ssenteza from the University of Kisubi (UNIK) rounded out the podium with the bronze medal. The team gold was solidified by the counting scores of Peter Mutyaba (120 strokes) and Titus Migadde (133 strokes).

In the women's corporate category, the pair of Babirye Nalwoga and Teddy Nassuuna (UNIK) took the top honours, with UNEB’s Justine Balemesa claiming the bronze. However, the consistent performance of teammates Patience Ainembabazi, Doreen Nanyonga, Deborah Nabwire, and Deborah Amoding ensured MoPS walked away with the silver medal.





Doubles pride

While the women’s double pairing of Jacky Naula and Christine Birungi were outsmarted by the Kenyan opponents, MoPS showed depth in the other doubles events, securing the silver medal in corporate doubles as well as gold in both corporate men's doubles and corporate mixed doubles.

Fred Turyakira, who won silver in the men’s corporate individual event and also serves as the team manager, expressed satisfaction with the team’s overall showing.

"This is a big statement. To see our national league champions continue to dominate regionally and watch our corporate teams sweep the podium shows the depth and quality of our team. We’ve set a new standard, and we're only going to get better," Turyakira said.

Other Ugandan representatives came from Uneb, Zoe, University of Kisubi and Makerere University Business School (Mubs).

6th Kenya Int’l Woodball

Selected results

Stroke singles - men

Brian Gwaaka (Mubs) - 101

Paul Maurwe (Taifa) - 102

Benson Kanyesigye (Mubs) - 103

Stroke singles - women

Joyce Nalubega (MoPS) - 106

Dorcas Gakii (Alpha) - 111

Christine Birungi (MoPS) - 111

Corporate Single -men

Humphrey Kyalisiima (MoPS) 110

Fred Turyakira (MoPS) - 116

Aloysious Ssenteza (UNIK) - 117

Babirye Nalwoga (UNIK) - 113

Teddy Nassuuna (UNIK) - 124