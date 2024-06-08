Purposefully start for Uganda in Zambezi Series

Uganda showed intent in their first games of the Zambezi Hockey Series that are running at the OlympicYouth Development Centre in Lusaka, Zambia.

A brace for each of Jackson Musinguzi, Jordan Achaye and Emmanuel Baguma helped Uganda’s men to a 6-1 win over Malawi in the bright morning sun to start off the Series.

The Hockey Cranes were quick off the blocks as Musinguzi finished off a team move that involved Achaye, Innocent Raskara, Stewart Kavuma and Baguma in the fifth minute. A move as bright as their yellow jersey.

Achaye made it 2-0 in the ninth minute and Uganda looked to be running away with the game.

However, the increased changes slowed the pace of the game and Malawi found themselves. In fact Malawi pulled one back through Kingsley Jere’s deflection from a penalty corner in the 25th minute.

Goal given. Ugandan umpire Rooney Aheebwe points to the centre after the Hockey Cranes score.

In the second half, Uganda started with their main team and it became all about them with Baguma putting away two spot flicks won from penalty corner situations. Raskara again fed Achaye from the baseline to make it 5-1 then Musinguzi finished them off in the 55th minute after a strong run from right back Jordan Mpiima.

“We had a good in office but we had a lot of chances that we did not convert, especially from the penalty corners but we shall have time to work on that and do better in the next games against Malawi and Zambia,” Hockey Cranes coach Vincent Kasasa said in the aftermath of the match.

He handed debuts to seven players starting four of them in Musinguzi, Achaye, defender Elias Okello and midfielder Innocent Tumukunde, who struggled a bit. Raskara was very helpful for the forwards as he generously fed them to boost their confidence.

“They need the goals to grow in confidence. I believe that for the two that scored, it is only the beginning of a change in their lives,” Raskara said.

Good vibes

The goals swept off to the Hockey She Cranes as they also scored as early as the fourth minute from Winnie Atim’s shot after being fed by Lucky Akello.

The former was among seven debutants that started with Akello, her sisters Winnie Alaro and Norah Alum plus Joy Sserunjogi the only starters among those that were in the national team when it was last involved in internationals in 2022.

Zambia responded forcefully to going 1-0 down and scored through Martha Kalomo’s penalty stroke in the 11th minute – given after her effort had found Ugandan defender Vanessa Abeja’s body on the goal-line.

In the 21st minute Kalomo completed her brace – her second against Uganda in two minutes. She also scored twice in Uganda’s 2-1 loss to Zambia at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

“Maybe Zambia were the better team in the larger context of the game but we were still struggling with fatigue and still managed not to lose the game.

“We shall make some changes and get the players in positions where we think they can help the team more,” Nsereko said.

Uganda also had their record chaser Thuwaibah Kiggundu make it 2-2 in the 28th minute from a rebounded shot. She also scored against Zambia in Ghana.

One big team. The Hockey She Cranes celebrate Thuwaibah Kiggundu's (3rd R) goal.

Uganda had largely been punished for a porous midfield earlier in the game. They had started there with Alaro, Anitah Atim and Akello but the three were too attack minded for the start. A change to Margaret Nassiwa for Alaro did not change much either but bringing on Carol Aguti in defence and moving Winnie Nandi – and later Irene Atim – in front of the defence helped as there was someone that actually shielded the defence.

Eventually, Uganda got it right when Alaro moved back to defence in the second half to allow Alum roam in midfield.

Zambia was there for the taking in the end but with most of the forwards tired, Uganda turned to slower forwards who were never going to be effective in counter attacks.

Results

M: Malawi 1-6 Uganda

W: Uganda 2-2 Zambia

Saturday

M: Uganda vs. Zambia, 8am

W: Zambia vs. Uganda, 10am