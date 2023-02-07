Pursuit League: Astros wake from slumber

Coach Douglas Mugerwa could not hide his excitement after his Astros side shook off their lukewarm start to top day three of the Pursuit Swim League at British School of Kampala BSK Muyenga.

Astros struggled on day one and two of the competition that happens once a week finishing bottom and second last respectively in the five team event.

And it seemed they were still at it when they earned just four points from the 100m freestyle personal best (PB) challenge, where only Serene Wealth managed to better her time to 1:34.94 among their eight swimmers.

Siblings Tanja Atukunda and Caspian Guma missed their individual races but the former was in time to help the team change their fortunes to win the 4*50m freestyle relay that followed just after the PBs challenge.

From there, there was no looking back for Astros, who also have new kids on the block Sammie Lumala and Arthur to thank for their turnaround in the relays.

Astros ended up winning two more relays and finishing second in four others to take their total score of the day to 384. That earned them the day's win which comes with five points.

Flames started slow too but captain Paula Nabukeera, who alongside teammate Sameerah Lumala (1:24.74) had a PB in the 100m free (1:08.60), reconfigured the team midway through the competition to wrestle back to second position with 354 scores.

But they will have Talons' disqualifications in the 12*25m backstroke to thank too. Talons had until that moment showed they were up for it as Leah Kavuma (1:28.69), Daniel Wasswa (1:27.12), Kiara Kyaligonza (1:27.88) and George Bageya (1:18.00) posted PBs from the onset.

Colts continue to show the inconsistencies of old, where they are brilliant one week and a shadow of themselves the next as they had only Abigail Segujja (1:29.94) and siblings Peter (1:26.41) and Joel (1:29.10) Wakabi get PBs before the team struggled in the relays and finished last on the day.

Jets too are struggling to kick into gear. Only Michael Kato (1:25.89) and Elijah Wamala (1:09.84) bettered their times among their swimmers.

Match Three Performance - Scores Per Race

Event Talons Colts Jets Flames Astros

100m back (PBs) 16 12 14 14 04

4*50m free 40 10 30 20 50

8*25m fly 30 10 50 20 40

4*50m breast 50 10 20 30 40

12*25m back -20 30 20 40 50

4*50m medley 50 20 10 40 30

12*25m fly 30 10 20 40 50

8*25m breast 50 20 10 30 40

4*50m back 30 20 40 50 10

12*25m free 20 30 10 50 40

4*50m fly 10 40 50 20 30

Total Score 306 212 274 354 384

Points earned 3 1 2 4 5

Overall Points

Talons -12

Flames -11

Colts, Astros - 8