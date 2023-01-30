Pursuit League: Flames show grit to close gap

Paula Nabukeera, Carlyn Nabiryo and Yeta Magola showed incredible leadership to help Flames win the second match of the 2023 Pursuit Swimming League at British School of Kampala (BSK) Muyenga on Friday.

Like Jets, Flames are yet to get a substantive team manager so all their planning is left to their captain Nabukeera.

Initially, the task threatened to be overwhelming for her as Flames registered just one personal best worth four points - from Magola (1:27.35), in the 100m backstroke - a stroke said to be Nabukeera's best.

For context, Jets who would eventually finish last on the day got 24 points from the PB challenge thanks to their captain Sonia Mwere (1:24.22), Ethan Kunihira (1:29.55) and Elijah Wamala (1:28.92).

The three aforementioned Flames, however, battled their way out of trouble and combined with Elijah Kabonge to top four of the 10 relays, while coming second in two to amass 384 scores from their events.

That earned them the maximum five points for winning match day two and took their overall tally to seven points. This puts them just two points behind first placed Talons on the overall table.

Had the league resolved to keep the cumulative scores, rather than reward the day's perfomance with points five to one, Flames (which had 204 scores last week) would still be needing 102 points to catch Talons and 64 to reach Colts.

Talons had one PB from Blessing Kaitesi (1:23.96) but looked to be balanced in the breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle relays as they held forte to finish second on the day.

Caspian Guma (1:27.11) had Astros' lone PB while Abigail Segujja (1:40.70) and Adriel Lumu (1:27.94) did the honours for Colts.

Colts and Astros were level on 294 scores at the end of the night and needed to be separated by a 4*50m medley relay swim-off that the former won comfortably to take third place.

Match Two Performance

Event Talons Colts Jets Flames Astros

100m back (PBs) 10 14 24 04 04

4*50m free 40 20 30 50 10

8*25m fly 20 50 40 30 10

4*50m breast 50 40 10 30 20

12*25m back 30 40 10 20 50

4*50m medley 40 20 30 50 30

12*25m fly 20 30 10 50 40

8*25m breast 50 30 10 20 40

4*50m back 30 20 40 50 10

12*25m free 30 -20 20 40 50

4*50m fly 10 50 20 40 30

Total 330 294 244 384 294

Day's Points 4 3 1 5 2

*Swim off determined third team after Colts, Astros drew ended the races level on 294 scores.

OVERALL POINTS

Talons - 9

Flames, Colts - 7

Jets - 4