Pursuit League: Jets wake up to pile late pressure

Jets scored maximum points in Match 13 of the Pursuit Swim League last Friday to move to second place in the competition's overall standings at British School of Kampala (BSK), Muyenga.

It did not matter that Jets came bottom in the 8x25m freestyle relay as they had already amassed scores in the personal best (PBs) heats. They now have 42 points with two matches left to end the season.

Eldan Mearag (43.03 seconds) and Asante Mugambe (36.90) collected freestyle PBs to get 40 scores while David Mwere (1:04.22) added a 50m breaststroke one.

Rufta Yamane (58.57), Mugambe (49.67), and their A-lister Sonia Mwere (35.16) got backstroke PBs. Yamane, (55.69), Mearag (50.12) and Elita Johannes (49.65) added the butterfly PBs as the side walked out of the individual races with 180 scores.

Flames got into the top two for the first time since Match Day Three with 140 scores on the day. Yamara Nakato (43.65) and Paula Nabukeera (32.51) got 50m fly PBs. Edward Nsubuga (59.65) and Kayden Kamurasi (39.98) got 50m backstroke PBs.

Kamurasi (48.98) added a 50m breaststroke one alongside Yolanda Magoola (1:07.76) and showed he is the man on form by adding a 50m free one (34.16). Flames are, however, still bottom of the standings with 29 points.

Talons had 50 breaststroke PBs from Ranni Asiimwe (1:06.77) and Victor Kahigi (57.76) then a 50m backstroke one from Solomon Kakembo (42.96). Kakembo also got a 50m fly one (35.14), where he was joined by Naomi Nakakembo (46.37) but overall the team's third placed finish on the night helped them keep top of the log with 46 points.

They, however, looked like a team that missed Seamus and Kiara Kyaligonza, who left the country over two weeks ago, with their Astros sister Daisy, to continue their education and swimming in the United Kingdom.

Astros had PBs in the 50m backstroke from Ahmed Sseremba (59.87) and Sydney Kimbowa (40.98), plus 50m breaststroke from Christo Nantongo (58.97). The latter (40.46) also had a 50m free PB as did Sseremba (54.30).

Colts won the relay, as usual, but only Harel Bujingo managed to get PBs for them in the 50m fly (39.87) and 50m backstroke (45.49).

Match 13 Results

Jets - 190 scores; worth 5 points

Flames - 140; 4

Talons - 130; 3

Astros - 110; 2

Colts - 90; 1

Overall Standings

Talons - 46 points

Jets - 42

Colts - 41

Astros - 36