Pursuit League: Lumu comes top on night of many changes

The opening night of the fourth edition of the Pursuit Swim League was full of frustration as the swimmers came to terms with the new rules and regulations in the competition.

This year’s league, like last year's, will have 25 matches with most of them separated by a fortnight of training and will also only have Altona Swim Club members divided into five teams.

“The goal this year is to ensure swimmers earn the right to compete and score both in the league and competitions outside the club, through hitting time targets,” club coach Erick Kisero said.

In fact, to show how serious he was, the club will not compete in the Middle East Junior and Open Championship in Dubai next month as none of the swimmers hit the marks that would put them in good stead for a competitive performance.

Tough changes

Back to the league, the swimmers in each team have been divided into professionals and academy swimmers. The former will compete in all 25 match days but only earn points if they beat their personal bests (PB). Their teams also lose points if individuals do not hit the minimum targeted times.

The academy swimmers also bring points if they better certain targeted times but are suspended for the subsequent match if they go below a given standard.

“I do not know if we will have a champion at the end of the season,” Paula Nabukeera, who earned 100 scores for her side Flames on the night with the 11-12 years’ national age group record in 100m backstroke. She lowered the time from 1:16.90 to 1:16.50.

“There are no guarantees because the scores can increase or decrease with every race. But I will keep encouraging my teammates to give their best every time,” Nabukeera said.

Nabukeera’s 100 scores set the tone for the night and Flames only needed to add 30 points from the 5x50m butterfly relay to finish top on the night.

Jets, with PBs in 100m back, fly, freestyle and 50m fly plus a bottom place finish in the relay also accumulated 130 scores and could have had more if Elijah Wamala’s 100 scores for lowering the 100m 50m fly league record to 31.8 had been conserved. In fact Wamala touched at the same time with Joseph Atusasire but the latter’s score did not count for Astros as he’s on their reserve team.

However, some of his teammates did not hit targets and the deductions ate into the score. This ensured there was a 5x25m free tie breaking relay between Jets and Flames to determine who walked away with the maximum five points on night one. Flames did.

Colts have it all to do

The league will also reward the swimmer that accumulates most personal bests at the end of the season with Shs1m. That is where defending champions Colts’ Adriel Lumu found his consolation with PBs in 100m free and 50m fly.

“I am happy to set the tone. Last year, I finished second on the (boys’) PBs table behind Adam (Katumba) and I am motivated to do better this year,” Lumu said.

Lumu and his teammates have a long season ahead as one of their stars Mikaela Ayebare also bid farewell to the club after six years as she is headed to study in the USA.