Pursuit League: Swimmers regaining momentum

Yetta Magola led with a commendable 38.44 seconds in the 50m backstroke challenge as swimmers in the Pursuit League showed elements of regaining momentum last Friday at British School of Kampala (BSK), Muyenga.

It is over three weeks since the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Nationals, where Magola clocked 39.56 in the same event. Fourteen other swimmers, out of the 56 that took part in the main event of Match Day 16, cracked their personal bests.

That is an improvement on Match Day 15, where fewer than 10 swimmers beat their 50m freestyle PBs.

“Match 15’s performance was a mess but we are starting to see the swimmers pick up and that shows the strength of our programme,” Pursuit’s head of technical Erick Kisero, said.

Magola’s teammates, Carlyn Nabiryo (39.80), Raymond Ssali (46.67), Angel Kyaligonza (50.24) and Abigail Babirye (50.39) had PBs as their side Flames topped the backstroke challenge with 160 race points.

Colts followed with 120, after siblings Adriel (39.11) and Liora (41.63) Lumu plus Denise Wakabi (51.41) also got PBs. Jets, who eventually topped the day owing to their performances in the relays, had 110 from Ethan Kunihira (38.96), Adam Katumba (38.61), plus sisters Nailah Nakitto (41.96) and Nadrah Kakande (58.11).

Katumba’s backstroke performances continue to impress. He finished fourth at the nationals in the 50m (39.06) and was on the podium with 1:24.15 in the 11-12 year boys’ race at the Nationals.

Astros managed 130 race points from Chriton Kato (39.87), Sydney (46.53), Paulette Wakabi (45.58), Kayla Ndawula (49.68) and Elisha Rukundo (50.75) while Talons had Jamila Tusiime (43.21), her sister Raani Asiimwe (54.02), Leah Kavuma (46.27), Nichole Kobusingye (43.76) and Kiara Kyaligonza (44.83) collecting 20 race points each.

At the end of the night, Astros and Talons needed a swim off in the 8*25m freestyle to decide who would earn the two match-day points as they were level on 210 match scores after six points.

Talons led all the way but their anchor Tusiime ceded ground to Astros’ Paulette in the final metres hence finishing bottom for the first time since match-day four. The league’s defending champions Talons are now six points behind the leaders Jets (55 points after 16 matches).

Overall Table Standings

Jets – 55

Colts – 53

Flames – 52

Talons – 49