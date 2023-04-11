Pursuit League: Swimmers start to feel pressure

It is just nine matches into the 2023 Pursuit League and the swimmers are feeling the full force of the adjustments.

First, the teams were increased to five from three in the previous additions then the scoring system was changed to just five maximum points for whoever carries a particular match day.

Previously, the league just added up scores from every race on a match day to determine the points.

"It is tough and surprising how quickly things can change," Talons captain Abigail Mwagale said as her side returned to the top for the first time in six matches last Thursday at British School of Kampala (BSK), Muyenga.

"You can be fighting to get to first position from second place and before you know it, a team from the bottom has passed you," she added recalling the period between match four and five when Colts had relegated Talons to third place.

Talons topped match nine thank to 100m backstroke and 50m free personal bests (PBs) from Mwagale (1:18.70) and Blessing Kaitesi (32.11) respectively.

Colts won three of the four relays to finish second - beating Flames by just 20 scores.

Despite 100m back PBs from Elijah Wamala (1:23.91), Sonia Mwere (1:17.61) and Nailah Nalukenge (1:36.11) and more in the 50m freestyle, Jets could hardly push forward as they came last in all four relays.

Astros, on the other hand, struggled from the onset and are now 11 points off the top of the table.

PURSUIT LEAGUE

MATCH NINE

Race Talons Colts Flames Jets Astros

50m free (PB) 240 140 100 60 40

100m back (PB) 100 40 100 220 20

12*25m fly 30 50 20 10 40

12*25m back 30 50 40 10 20

12*25m breast 20 50 40 10 30

12*25m freestyle 30 40 50 10 20

Total 450 370 350 320 170

Match Points 5 4 3 2 1