Pursuit League: Swimmers start to feel pressure

Feeling the heat. Mwagale says it will take a lot to win the Pursuit League this year. PHOTO/COURTSEY
 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

First, the teams were increased to five from three in the previous additions then the scoring system was changed to just five maximum points for whoever carries a particular match day.

It is just nine matches into the 2023 Pursuit League and the swimmers are feeling the full force of the adjustments.

Previously, the league just added up scores from every race on a match day to determine the points.

"It is tough and surprising how quickly things can change," Talons captain Abigail Mwagale said as her side returned to the top for the first time in six matches last Thursday at British School of Kampala (BSK), Muyenga.

"You can be fighting to get to first position from second place and before you know it, a team from the bottom has passed you," she added recalling the period between match four and five when Colts had relegated Talons to third place.

Talons topped match nine thank to 100m backstroke and 50m free personal bests (PBs) from Mwagale (1:18.70) and Blessing Kaitesi (32.11) respectively. 

Colts won three of the four relays to finish second - beating Flames by just 20 scores.

Despite 100m back PBs from Elijah Wamala (1:23.91), Sonia Mwere (1:17.61) and Nailah Nalukenge (1:36.11) and more in the 50m freestyle, Jets could hardly push forward as they came last in all four relays.

Astros, on the other hand, struggled from the onset and are now 11 points off the top of the table.

PURSUIT LEAGUE 
MATCH NINE
Race                        Talons Colts  Flames  Jets  Astros 
50m free (PB)          240      140     100       60       40
100m back (PB)      100        40      100     220      20 
12*25m fly                 30        50         20      10       40
12*25m back             30        50        40       10       20
12*25m breast          20        50        40        10      30
12*25m freestyle      30        40        50        10      20
Total                          450      370     350       320   170
Match Points              5         4          3           2         1

Overall Standings
Talons - 32points
Flames - 31
Colts - 26
Jets - 25
Astros - 21
 

