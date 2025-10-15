Raila Odinga: The sports champion and enthusiast

The Kenyan sports community has joined millions across the nation in mourning the death of former Prime Minister and ODM leader, Raila Amolo Odinga, who passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment in India.

Beyond politics, Odinga will be remembered for his enduring passion for football — a sport he loved, supported, and often credited his love of the sport for helping him develop a philosophical attitude towards the rough-and-tumble world of politics.

For decades, Raila was a familiar face in stadiums across the country. Whether cheering the Harambee Stars or watching his beloved Gor Mahia, where he was the patron for a long time, in the Mashemeji Derby against AFC Leopards, he embodied the spirit of Kenyan football.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Patron, the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga. He was a guiding light and a tremendous support to our club.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones. May he rest in perfect peace," read Gor Mahia's statement.

Odinga’s support extended to the national team, the Harambee Stars. His love for the sport transcended politics and protocol — he attended matches, encouraged players, and personally motivated them with incentives.

In August 2025, after Kenya’s victory over Zambia in the Chan 2024 tournament, he promised each player KSh500,000 (about Shs13m), a gesture that underscored his commitment to uplifting local talent.

Arsenal fan

Beyond the local scene, Raila’s football passion stretched to the English Premier League, where he was a devout Arsenal fan.

Having once supported Manchester United, he famously switched allegiances when Arsène Wenger joined Arsenal, citing the Frenchman’s philosophy and style of play as irresistible.

Raila actively played the game during his youthful days, turning out for Luo Union FC and later Bunge FC during his tenure as Member of Parliament for Lang’ata Constituency.

His influence in sports was immortalized through the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay — a 20,000-seat arena officially completed in May 2025.

The stadium stands as a testament to his vision for nurturing sports infrastructure and youth development in Kenya.

Metaphors

From his animated football metaphors on the campaign trail — where he cast himself as captain and striker — to his tangible contributions to clubs and players, Raila Odinga leaves behind a legacy that blends politics, passion, and patriotism.

FKF president Hussein Mohammed mourned the seasoned politician as the local football strongest supporter, adding that his name will forever be etched among its greatest fans.

"Having had the privilege to work under him, I can say he was not only a great leader and visionary, but also a good boss and a personal friend. Kenya has lost a true statesman and local football, one of its strongest supporters."

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) hailed Raila’s contribution to the growth of the sport both on and off the field.

Notably, he has involved figurative football commentary during his political rallies.

In the commentary, he tags along his political allies as teammates, with him as the lead striker and captain.

The commentary would then climax with him beating “defenders” before scoring, much to the jubilation of his staunch supporters.