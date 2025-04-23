Re- lected badminton boss to follow new law

Former badminton player Annet Nakamya is determined to see that the Uganda Badminton Association complies with the new sports law after being re-elected unopposed for another four years as chairperson in an elective Annual General Assembly held at Kampala Club on Saturday.

Nakamya and most of her cabinet members including vice chairperson Ali Sserugo, general secretary Ivan Karimunda, his assistant Joshua Muguluma and treasurer Jamir Buwembo as well as a committee of four all emerged unopposed and were endorsed by 15 delegates who attended the assembly.

Badminton has always operated close to an association level in the country which Nakamya is determined to uphold by making sure the sport covers at least 50 per cent of the country’s districts to be in line with the new sports law that was enacted in 2023.

For federations, the requirement is at 75 percent which Nakamya says will have to be accomplished later on.

“Of course, we have been an association and we have not had any problem with it, we have never really felt the difference, and given the requirements, of course when we hit the 50 per cent there is no law that refuses us to go to the federation, but we want to keep our mindset to achievable goals,” Nakamya stated.

“For the next four years we are going to be looking at making ourselves solidified as a compliant association of sports in Uganda,” she added.

Nakamya who came into office for her first term in 2021 says that their biggest challenge was the Covid-19 pandemic that made their activities expensive.



They have also faced limited funding from the government because their sport is not among the big ones enlisted by the sport’s governing body the National Council of Sports.



However, through other avenues and opportunities provided by compliance with the sports law, she is determined to pull through.

“As a trusteeship, the law could not permit us to be a profit-making entity, today as soon as we comply with the regulations, we shall be a corporate body allowed to make money. So one of those things we are going to depend on is the merchandising of our equipment, buying it and merchandising it with our logo so that we can be making some money,” she said.

“But also, we are going to widen our sponsors network, we had lost a few of them due to Covid and other issues but our objective is to get them back on board,” she added.

Developing the sport at the grassroot as well as promoting it in institutions will also be paramount as Joshua Muguluma the assistant general secretary revealed.

“As a coach and former player, I want to see more institutions and universities take on the sport because now many high schools are already at it. These students should not give up on badminton when they reach University,” he said.

Uganda Badminton Association

Executive

Chairperson: Annet Nakamya

Vice Chairperson: Ali Sserugo

General Secretary: Ivan Karimunda

Asst General Secretary: Joshua Muguluma

Treasurer: Jamir Buwembo