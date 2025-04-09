Real Stars honour Lukanga, celebrate March's best

For over two decades, Samuel ‘Jaaja’ Lukanga has been the heartbeat of Uganda’s boxing cradle. Yesterday, the revered mentor and sports patron was finally honoured for his unmatched service to the sport with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fortebet Real Stars Sports Monthly Awards for the month of March held at Lazio Restaurant, Kololo.

A black belt in taekwondo, chairman of Balangila & Bambejja Club, and head of the legendary Lukanga Boxing Club, Jaaja has built more than just champions—he’s raised a generation.

Winning is a habit

“Good things come from far,” said Lukanga in a deeply emotional speech. “No athlete starts on a high. We must embrace both their highs and lows. Their journeys are not simple. Last year alone, we won 24 trophies and eight Champions League belts, including dominance in the ladies’ division.”

He continued; “We are committed to excellence and raising the bar. Special thanks to the media for your continued coverage. I also want to remember my fallen comrade and coach Isaac ‘Zebra’ Ssenyange Mando, who helped mold these athletes with love and care. At Lukanga, we know our boxers—not just their strengths, but their families, their homes, their stories. That is our true strength.”

Flanked by prominent boxing figures including Uganda Boxing Federation's discipline chief Gideon Kabanda, Lukanga stood tall, receiving a thunderous ovation for decades of molding champions through Lukanga BC, the most decorated amateur outfit in Ugandan history.

King Kong Kakande

Lukanga's towering contribution provided the perfect backdrop for crowning Muzamir ‘The Real King Kong’ Kakande, whose stunning knockout of British sensation Dan Toward in the 5th round of their super welterweight bout earned him the boxing award. The win, secured at Brighton’s Amex Arena, elevated Kakande to title contention for both the British and Commonwealth belts—once held by global icons Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

In rugby, Israel Makokha of Victoria Sharks was rewarded for his clinical performances, contributing 44 points in three matches, driving his team to the playoffs where they are currently battling Heathens.

Paul Mucureezi, meanwhile, was named the best footballer for March. The NEC midfielder notched two goals and four assists, helping his side maintain momentum in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) title chase. His blend of experience and creativity was pivotal—even in their narrow loss to UPDF in Bombo.

FORTEBET REAL STAR AWARDS

Best of March

Boxing: Muzamir Kakande

Soccer: Paul Mucureezi

Rugby: Israel Makokha

Lifetime Service Award: Samuel Lukanga