Reception woes cost Ndejje at Africa Volleyball Championship

With the scores tied at five all in the second set, opposite Sharon Chepchumba entered the service box and served 15 straight times to win set two for Kenya Comercial Bank.

That was the game. Ndejje Elites did not recover from that and went on to fall in straight sets and lose their second game at the Women’s African Volleyball Championship in Haouaria, Tunisia on Tuesday.

The Elites simply failed to get their reception right in the second frame having competed well in the first.

The service, reception and attack were moving well for the university side in the opening set.

The second set collapse, however,

set the tone for the remainder of the game as the Kenyans got an easy ride to a straight-set victory to conclude their group B action.

Catherine Ainembabazi, Belindah Jepkirui, Christine Alupo and libero Sumayyah Ndagire all struggled to direct their first pass to setter Jesca Kaidu on the day.

Strong start

The Ugandan champions got out of the blocks early and led 10-7 to force KCB into an early timeout to sort out things.

The Kenyans fought back and ran the middle to lead 20-18 before sealing the deal 25-22 to take the set.

Ndejje will want to forget their second set display as quickly as possible. Even when coach Ronald Kitosi switched setters from Jesca Kaidu to Phionah Naziite, things didn’t work out.

Gracious Kushemererwa replaced Moreen Mwamula but also failed to give the much needed catch.

“We lost our focus in the second set,” Kitosi told Daily Monitor after the loss.

“We struggled to serve and on the other hand, KCB executed well.

“We fauled to recover after set two.”

There was no coming back after the second set collapse.

With today being rest day, Ndejje will await their round of 16 pairing after a 1-2 record from group B.

Disastrous

