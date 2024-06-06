Record Pool Queen Namuyanja beaten in qualifiers

Three-time Pool Queen Victoria Namuyanja was among the shocking exits in the preliminaries of the Pool Queen/King championship after getting eliminated by debutant Serena Ogumushabe 4-2 in the preliminary rounds on Saturday.

The other big-name casualties on the opening round are Ian Kazibwe and his Pool Cranes teammate Rashid ‘Dog City’ Wagaba. Left-handed shooter Kazibwe was stopped in the preliminary round in the Kireka qualifiers held at Were Beri arena while Dog City, probably the most trending player after Caesar Chandiga and Junior Asiku, was eliminated by Mukono’s eventual winner Jonathan Ouma aka Savimbi in the second round.

In the shock Mukono qualifiers at the rebranded iTaano Lounge, Namuyanja, who won the coveted title in 2014 before taking back-to-back wins in 2016 and 2017 had her hopes dashed by Ogumushabe, who was qualifying for a major event for the first time.

Both players are familiar with the venue tables but a combination of unforced errors and ultimate composure from Ogumushabe showed Namuyanja the exit door.

Ogumushabe took an unlikely lead when Namuyanja failed to pot her black but the three-time winner quickly equalised. Namuyanja made a couple of unforced errors took the second frame but failed to capitalise as she potted the cue ball in the third frame to hand her opponent an advantage. Trying to make amends, Namuyanja swiftly cleared the table only for the eighth ball to pack in the right pocket allowing her opponent to earn an advantage. With less than five minutes to play, Namuyanja again failed to finish the game after snookering herself on the black. Ogumushabe too failed to pot a seemingly easy black ball. Sensing an opportunity to equalise, Namuyanja smiled, leaned on the table and took a deep breath only to pot the black in the centre. Still, the cue ball glided to the opposite pot on her left to the jubilation of Ogumushabe who ran to hug her friends.

“It was not my day. Losing three winnable frames is unacceptable,” said Namuyanja, who came into the qualifiers as the fifth-ranked woman in the country.

Ogumushabe felt hurt for eliminating a training partner but was excited about the opportunity of playing at a major championship.

“No words can explain how I feel right now. I am going to Jinja a happy woman and will do my best to win a few games,” she said.

Lucky Namugenyi

Another first-timer Lucky Namugenyi was the other qualifier from Mukono despite losing the final 4-3 to Ogumushabe.

“My target was to win at least one game but see where I am. The target is now to impress in the national finals,” she said.

The national finals will be held at Paradise Spot in Jinja on June 21-22 weekend for 64 men and 32 women who will battle for cash prizes.





Pool Queen/King qualifiers

Ankole region

Men: Keith Kananura, Shakibu Tumusiime, Michael Mugume, Zidan Mugabi

Women: Angella Busingye and Martha Nakabaale

Tooro region

Men: Sofian Kumalirwa, Ivan Murungi, Lora Isagara and Benjamin Rujumba.

Women: Gorret Kabasinguzi and Lucy Nalongo

Greater Mityana

Men: Abubaker Nakabaale, Yuda Sembuusi, Joseph Balikuddembe and Fahad Ntambi

Women: Amina Faith Nganda and Maria Namatovu

Greater Mukono

Men: Jonathan Ouma, Patrick Ssekirime, Habib Ssebuguzi and Ivan Ssemayenje

Women: Serena Ogumushabe and Lucky Namugenyi

Wakiso

Men: Ibrahim Kayanja, Junior Asiku, Emma Chuol, Morgan Malinga, Mustapha Bwire, Kevin Kaboha.

Women: Rhoda Nakaweesi and Michelle Nandawula

Jinja City

Men: Eric Mugabo, Cyrus Mawejje, J amadah Mutumba, Ismail Kimera

Women: Juliet Namuhanga and Cindarella Kobusingye

Gulu

Men: Moses Omara, Walter Odoki, Samson Odong, Haron Opiyo