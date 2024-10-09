Red-hot Roxberry stay top

It's become almost a tradition for Ibra Ssejjemba to play for the winning team of the league and with each passing game in the Nile Special National Pool League, this could be where we're headed.

Winning with Capital Night, Ntinda Giants and Mbale last year, the Roxberry captain is on course for another victory after his side secured a bonus point win against defending champions Mbale 15-5 bonus win over defending champions Mbale.

What changed this weekend was the fact that Roxberry's man-of-the-match was Robert Tumusiime, who scored all his four goals against Abubaker Nakabaale, Cyrus Mawejje, Henry Lukubiza and Patrick Ssebuguzi.

In what is now a constant uphill battle for every team, Roxberry are stuck with their plan of winning the league title on their first time of asking.

Unbeaten in eight games with just one tie, Roxberry are 25 points on top level with Upper Volta, whom they lead on head-to-head.

Ssejjemba lost one of his frames against Nakabaale but he's confident.

"We want to win every week," said Ssejjemba after winning against his former employers.

"Our team is very strong and we have to keep the momentum because even the chasing teams have a strategy to topple us," he said.

Roxberry will return to action at home in a televised game against Capital Night.





Keeping it tight

Upper Volta registered their fourth bonus-point win even without Ceasar Chandiga and Rashid Wagaba beating bottom side Nakawa Pool Rangers 15-5 to keep the pressure on Roxberry.

Kenneth Odong scored all four of his goals with Bwanika Mansoor scoring three on a night he lost the decisive frame to substitute Ibrah Nakibinge.

Capital Night have continued to falter after losing to Wakiso city 12-8. Without Ian Kazibwe in their roster, they could only manage three frames in the first half.

But Ashraf Misambwa was left to wonder what happened to him after he lost three goals and ground on the leading pack of the scorers.

Starting with a win against Fredrick Mubiru, Misambwa lost all the remaining frames to Ronald Zzimula, Mark 'Wutang' Mukiibi and to Farooq Mutumba.

In Sunday's televised game, E-Play Billiards beat Kireka's Corporate Shooters 13-7 with Geoffrey Lutaaya the man on song. Lutaaya scored all four goals. Ivan kanyesigye, teen sensation Junior Asiku and Yahaya Mpindi combined for seven goals.

Edward Kawuki was the standout player for Corporate Shooters with three goals. Erickson Nagaba scored twice with Sharif Masereka bringing in the other.

Nile Special National Pool League

Results – men

Upper Volta 15-5 Nakawa

Roxberry 15-5 Mbale

Capital Night 8-12 Wakiso City

Greater Mukono 10-10 Kireka

Sinkers 9-11 Adi's

E-Play 13-7 Corporate Shooters

Scrap Buyers 15-5 pot It

Tororo 11-0 Club 408

Ladies

Akaanya 3-17 Mukono