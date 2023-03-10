Refugee girls in Women’s Day kick about

As it clocked 10:30am on Women’s Day, Old Kampala had turned into a hive of activity with three refugee girls’ teams competing in the inaugural Urban Refugees Women/Girls Women’s’ Day football tournament.

Youth Sport Uganda, International Rescue Committee and Norwegian Refugee council were the three sides that took part in the event organised by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Soltilo Bright Stars and the office of the Prime Minister.

Djadmin Munyakazi, 16, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo has found a new home in Uganda, somewhere in Makindye where she survives as a makeup artist after undergoing cosmetics training. As a refugee it has taken her to pick the pieces up away from home but occasions like Wednesday’s get her going. “I have enjoyed the event because I have made new friends, played football and my body feels even better after running around. It is something I would love to be part of once again,” she told Daily Monitor.

Over 125,000 refugees live in Kampala which is over 7% of the Kampala population. However, the refugees and hosts have little opportunities to interact with each other for mutual understanding. Therefore, the event was meant to enhance mutual understanding between urban refugees and hosts and to promote the girls through sports.