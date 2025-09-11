REG carry Ugandan flavour into NSSF KAVC International Tournament

Last year, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Volleyball Club won the NSSF KAVC International Tournament to emphasize Rwanda’s dominance in the annual event held in Kampala.

Led by Ugandan international Gideon Angiro, REG defeated rivals APR in the final to lift the trophy.

A year later, the Electricians are in town to defend that crowd, and this time, with more Ugandan flavour.

While they lost Angiro to rivals Police, the acquisition of Benon Mugisha as head coach and the addition of middle blocker Samuel Engwau will excite many Ugandan fans.

Mugisha, who helped Sport-S to their first National Volleyball League title in 14 years, masterminded the signing of Engwau upon his appointment.

“We started training well as we prepare to defend the tournament in high spirits and everyone is in shape to fight for REG in Uganda,” Mugisha told Daily Monitor.

“We take this as our preseason tournament as we measure how ready we are for the league, that's why we take it very seriously. We expect to fight and defend the trophy,” he added.

Several changes have happened at REG since their last time in Kampala, with Mugisha taking over the reigns as head coach, replacing Cameroonian Jean Patrick Ndaki Mboulet.

Among other changes were the signings of Crispin Ntanteteri from Police and Nicholas Mutai from Kenya to beef up the team.

Receiver-attacker Merci Gisubizo also joined the team from rivals APR.

The team also lost middle blocker Ronald Muvara and setter Sylvestre Ndayisaba who both returned to Gisagara.

Ready

For Engwau, this will be a homecoming of sorts, having recently joined REG from Sport-S after a series of failed attempts to exit the Nsambya based outfit.

“My joining REG is meant to strengthen the middle position of the team and also put competition for other middle players in the Rwandan league, I am very happy for my new move because I wanted to face a much more competitive league in the region,” the former UCU Doves player said.

“I want to better myself in my role and also get exposed through a good team and good coach (Mugisha),” he added.

Engwau played the KAVC International for Sky Volleyball Club and Matrix in the past.

With UCU never invited for the tournament and Sport-S opting out a few years ago, Engwau has not featured in the event during his prime years.

This weekend will present the perfect opportunity for the Volleyball Cranes star to get a feel of the action.

“I hope to do my best in the tournament to help REG defend the title.”

Having played and helped REG win the Genocide Memorial Tournament while on a short stint in June, Engwau will be looking to make a mark as a fully contracted player now.

KCB-Nkumba was the last Ugandan team to win the tournament in 2019 and 2025 will present another tough challenge for Ugandan sides as they bid to dislodge their Rwandan counterparts.

The two winners from last year, REG and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), are here to defend their crowns, while APR (men and women) and Rwanda National Police (men and women) are also out to fight for top honours.

Teams from Kenya, South Sudan, Burundi and Tanzania are also expected to take part in the tournament in Kampala.

NSSF KAVC International Volleyball Tournament

Dates: September 11-14

Venue: Lugogo

Defending champions: REG (men), RRA (women)