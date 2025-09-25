Regional badminton showpiece to bring record entry to Kampala

A full house, to say the least, is certain. One thousand players have already confirmed and those numbers could swell to 1,500 at the prestigious eighth City Tyres–Linglong East Africa Badminton Challenge, slated for October 16–19 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Those mammoth numbers will, without a doubt make it one of the biggest sporting assemblies in Uganda this year.

The tournament, supported by Linglong Tyres and City Tyres, will run across multiple categories: under-10, under-13, under-19, universities, professionals, corporates, coaches, media, and even foreign entries. It is expected to bring together players from across East Africa in a colourful showdown.

Golden jubilee

For sponsors Linglong, who are marking their 50th anniversary, the event is not just a competition as it is also about building bonds and promoting health through sport.

“We hope this challenge can help improve the quality of play and also to make the public aware of the sport and love it more. We also want badminton to improve the health of the local people,” said Linglong Tyres President & CEO Wang Feng, during the launch at Mandela Sports Complex in Kampala.

He added: “We have built a bond with the local Ugandan people and we love sports and we are happy to be associated with you. This time we are very happy to be associated with the East African badminton event and we wish the players a good event.”

Structure in place

According to Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) CEO Simon Mugabi, his team has drawn up a framework to handle the big numbers without strain.

“This is going to be a big event with many entries but we can manage the big numbers with our expertise. With the announcement of a special prize (yet-to-be disclosed), we expect the other prizes to even get bigger,” Mugabi explained.

Several defending champions will also be on court, including Fadilah Shamika (women’s singles), Arafat Tendo Kibirige & Vivian Nalule (U-19), Ahmed Malik & Trisha Kyuuka (U-15), Sam Bisaso & Sayed Samara (U-13) and Sofia Nsubuga & Umaima Nabasirye (U-10). However, last year’s men’s singles champion Augustus Owiny will not be available as he is currently abroad.

More than medals

With the tournament expected to draw attention beyond the court, its success could redefine badminton’s public image in Uganda. The promise of bumper participation, attractive prizes, and international presence underscores badminton’s potential to grow from a niche sport to a mainstream attraction.

And if the shuttlecocks fly as expected, Lugogo will be a hub of rallies and smashes as well as a launch-pad for East African badminton’s new chapter at the Mandela Group of Companies-funded event.

STATS & KEY DETAILS:

Event: City Tyres–Linglong East Africa Badminton Challenge

Edition: 8th

Venue: Lugogo Indoor Stadium, Kampala

Dates: October 16–19

Participants: Over 1,000 players

Countries: Uganda (Hosts), Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan

Categories: U-10, U-13, U-19 (primary & secondary schools), universities, professionals, corporates, foreigners, plus media and coaches categories.

Sponsors: Linglong (Celebrating its 50th anniversary)

Defending Champions Expected: Fadilah Shamika (women’s singles), Arafat Tendo Kibirige & Vivian Nalule (U-19), Ahmed Malik & Trisha Kyuuka (U-15), Sam Bisaso & Sayed Samara (U-13), Sofia Nsubuga & Umaima Nabasirye (U-10).