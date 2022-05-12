Rejuvenated Stroke ready to take title defence to Makerere

Stroke coach Erick Enabu said he feels his team are in great form and will go into the first outing of the Buganda Land Board sponsored league aiming for a blistering start.

Enabu, who is also the coach of Kyambogo University, saw his young team lift the women league title in 2019, for the first time from powerhouses Ndejje University.

Coming into this rebranded season as favourites, Enabu says the team has adjusted to the pressure of having a target on their back.

"What is important for us now is to find consistency. Winning the league should not be a one-off," Enabu said on the sidelines of the official launch of this year's league that will climax on September 17.

The team will count on the form of new signings; Mary Athieno, Peace Kamoga and Sheila Kyomugisha from Kyambogo University.

But he wants to strike a balance aiming to see his men’s team come to the table of champions.

Thomas Keddi will lead that assault alongside Trevor Oming, new signings Simon Otim and Philip Nadiope from Proway.

But the fight will not be a walk in the park as Eminents have been on fire especially Joan Mukoova and Joyce Nalubega while MUBS' will ride on the form of Florence Mukoya, Charity Nagaba and Jackie Naula.

But in any woodball contest, you ignore Ndejje at your own risk. They will obviously come out fighting to reclaim what is theirs, the overall crown.

Great promise

It may be a low-key kick off, but this promises to be a great season.

With relegation to the second tier awaiting the three bottom sides and an enticing cash prize for the winners, teams will fight for their lives.

According to Ssemakula Mukiibi, the league committee chairman, new innovations will add verve to the league.

"We shall even have a cash prize for fair play award at every event as extra motivation," Mukiibi said.

The men's league will have four new entrants including Bonna Baana, Digel, University of Kisubi and Prisons. The women will be joined by GMSEC, Lady Woodz and Bonna Baana.





Previous league winners

2017: Botladz (M), Ndejje (W)

2018: Ndejje (M), Ndejje (W)

2019: Ndejje (M), Stroke (W)

BLB WOODBALL LEAGUE

Venue: Makerere University

Saturday starting 9:30am

Women fixtures

Eminents vs Lady Woodz

Mubs vs Stroke

Makerere vs GMSEC

Ndejje vs Bonnabaana

Stroke vs Eminents

GMSEC vs Lady Woodz

Bonnabaana vs Mubs

Ndejje vs Makerere

Eminents vs GMSEC

Men - selected fixtures

Ndejje vs Zoe

Eminents vs Prisons

Mubs vs Digel

Prisons vs Mubs