Reviewing the Jjagwe decade as table tennis boss

After Robert Jjagwe handed over the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) leadership to Cyrus Muwanga on Sunday, you may never see or hear table tennis or its boss on tv, in the papers or radio as often as you have been in the last few years.

Jjagwe popularised table tennis through his loud and aggressive noise and a penchant for challenging even the most feared establishments through his basic knowledge of sports law and policy.

That may instantly change because Muwanga presents himself as a private and less combative character, who prefers that table tennis does the talking.

Still struggling to see the distinction? I see Jurgen Klopp bequeathing Liverpool FC’s managerial job to Arne Slot. And both Jjagwe and Muwanga pray that the UTTA transition turns as seamless and fruitful as Slot’s first season at Anfield.

But first, how did Jjagwe convince himself to the exit door after a decade in power?

“Many fear life out of office but it’s a mistake,” Jjagwe told the press during the elective annual general meeting at Baguma Restaurant in Nakasero on Sunday.

Like his outgoing vice president Francis Mulinda said, leadership is a service. In fact, Jjagwe calls it a huge sacrifice, one he equates to spending your Shs70m to prepare a team for a tournament abroad, without being sure when to recoup it.

“Isn’t lending out that money at a 10 percent interest more profitable?

“But it’s also good that leaders come and go and let new ideas take over. Rugby, basketball, UOC, IOC have done it and there’s progress.

“The more you stay in power you run short of ideas, and accumulate enemies. So stepping down gives a breather.”

In the past few months as Jjagwe stepped closer to the exit, he has tried to join the marketing departments of the Africa Table Tennis Federation and the International Table Tennis Federation. Unfortunately, he alleges, he has been rigged out of both contests.

Even then, the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) excom member believes: “I’m a good marketer and may use this free time to sell my tables.”

Tomorrow is always a mystery. But what defined Jjagwe’s 10 years in power?

Funding, rising to international occasion

First, “I am proud that we eventually managed to attract funding for table tennis.”

There was a time when people tried to inject money into the sport but it failed to score the right goals “until we started getting money from the government, UOC, the ITTF.”

Jjagwe said transparency in selecting players for different tournaments greatly improved the sport and partly dragged Uganda to the international stage after many years of absence.

Ssebatindira has scaled heights.

At just 10, Joseph Sebatindira became the most experienced player of his generation having played several under 11 and under 13 World Championships in Africa, Asia, Europe, and South America.

The prodigy from Nakasero Table Tennis Club has been lethal especially in the U-11 category, clinching world titles on three occasions and rising in world rankings.

His clubmates Judith Parvin, Jemima Nakawala, Nangonzi, Sam Ankunda, Patience Anyango, Patra Nasirumbi and Table Tennis Kids’ duo

Judith Mirembe and Judith Kirabira, have achieved varying successes at different competitions in Kenya, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Botswana, Paraguay, Qatar, etc.

Notably they won Uganda’s first continental bronze in 25 years in Addis Ababa in 2024 and being the first Ugandan team to qualify for the ITTF senior World Championships.

“We introduced the camera system where video evidence couldn’t be altered. So, everything was there for everyone to see. That’s how we reduced favouritism and straight away improved our presence in international engagements.”

Hard goodbye

Jjagwe equally prides in realigning the UTTA constitution. “When I came in, the executive term was only two years long. So one’s second year in office would be spent in campaigning for reelection. [It didn’t make sense.]”

To avoid that chaos, in 2017, Jjagwe ensured that the Constitution was amended and the executive term span was extended to four years, but on condition: you only serve a maximum of eight years, consecutive or otherwise.

That technically denied Jjagwe another chance after his second term since 2021 expired earlier this year.

And unless another constitutional review happens, Jjagwe will never be UTTA president again. A shrewd or selfish character—like some think he is—would have used any loopholes to retain power.

For instance, under the National Sports Act 2023, national sports associations and federations had to register afresh and present new constitutions by June 20, 2025. Jjagwe could have exploited that window to present himself as a president in a new UTTA or UTTF, as the body seeks to upgrade to federation status.

In the January assembly, Moses Muhangi, Uganda Boxing Federation president told Jjagwe that lifting the term limits from the UTTF constitution and extending his tenure “is the best thing to do.” Jjagwe openly rejected his friend’s advice. But skeptics, including the many people he sidelined during his tenure, thought he was only buying time; that he would forge his way back.

Forgive the doubters. Ugandan leaders made quitting unwise.

But Jjagwe resisted that temptation, even though some have amended their fears to “he will find a way of influencing the new executive.”

Wasted years

Jjagwe was elected UTTA president in October 2014, succeeding Dennis Galabuzi, who would become the Busiro North Constituency Member of Parliament and now state minister for Luweero Triangle.

But barely a year into his first two-year stint as UTTA president, Jjagwe’s executive turned against him on accusations of “misuse of office,” among others.

When they failed to impeach him, Douglas Kayondo and Hilary Kimbugwe created a rival faction.

Both groups claimed legitimacy amid court battles. The UOC backed Jjagwe, while the National Council of Sports (NCS) supported Kayondo.

Jjagwe, who nowadays boasts as a certified bush lawyer—whatever that means—sued and defeated the NCS’s then general secretary Nicholas Muramagi.

In January 2017, Jjagwe defeated Dan Michael Minjo 28-2 in the polls, marking the beginning of his two four-year terms.

In April 2017, Kayondo and Kimbugwe ended up in jail for contempt of court and impersonation for claiming to be the legit UTTA leaders.

Eventually, they surrendered. And the loudest voices of dissent went gradually silent.

But Jjagwe’s reign has been eight years of unprecedented success and disgruntlement due to his combative and punitive approach to leadership.

“I regret that my first four years [2014 to 2018] were wasted in wars. Then 2020 and 2021 were Covid years. So we lost almost six years.”

But in almost equal measure these battles are Jjagwe’s badges of honour.

“We had lost many good leaders due to indiscipline and I followed my predecessor’s advice to the dot. That’s how we managed to restore sanity.”

Jjagwe justified his iron-fist by referring to the UTTA constitution.

“The constitution had a provision for the code of conduct but the code hadn’t been written. So we wrote it. And in whatever challenges, I always referred to the constitution. That’s how I have survived this long.”

Jjagwe bequeathed the same message to his successor.

“He shouldn’t tolerate indiscipline to return to the sport. Once he does it, I’ll grab my coke and watch how the game goes,” Jjagwe told the press after the AGM.

When Muramagi left NCS, Jjagwe didn’t cease fire against the government regulatory body.

He turned his guns on Bernard Patrick Ogwel, accusing the NCS general secretary for mismanaging the national sports budget.

Joined by Muhangi and Uganda Netball Federation boss Sarah Babirye Kityo, they shed light on allegations to corruption.

Sports ministers, Fufa boss Moses Magogo, UOC,among others, didn't survive the chaos.

Ogwel, no stranger to controversy, fought back with venom. Babirye and Muhangi visited jail, ironically for accountability sins they were accusing Okgwel for. Jjagwe luckily avoided jail but surprisingly softened against Ogwel, saying “I wanted more money for table tennis, and I got it.”

Local vs international success

Jjagwe’s other regret is Uganda’s international success coming at the expense of local competitions.

It’s a dilemma. “The government wants to see us producing international champions to give us some money but honestly, international events are very expensive.

“We could ask for little money for a national league and the NCS could tell us ‘there’s no money.’ But if we asked for money for a tournament abroad, they could ask ‘how much?’

“But honestly, for the health of the sport, there should be a balance between local and international engagements.”

Jjagwe’s successor Muwanga is keen on that seemingly tough but compulsory balance.

Choose right successor

Jjagwe admits that while quitting without tinkering with the constitution is healthy for any institution, “make sure you hand it over to the right person.”

And he believes Muwanga is the right person to anchor table tennis to the next level.

“UTTA, which is now a federation, is in very good hands. Cyrus has built something amazing in his school. You needed to see how it was 10 years ago and how it is today.

“And he did it out of his own work and brains. So I am 100 percent sure he’s going to take table tennis to levels you’ve never seen.”

Maybe it’s why former UTTA president Emmanuel Matsetse and youngster Isaac Bageya quit the race for the Namilyango College’s old boy to rise unchallenged.

Jjagwe may have been a lone-ranger, another verse I picked from his detractors’ memoirs. But he knows Muwanga needs a good team to thrive.

Muwanga (R) takes over from Jjagwe.

“In Ronald Rukundo, he has an amazing secretary, very punctual, organised and humble and an equally trustworthy treasurer in Brian Ssenyonga.”

The two served tentatively in those respective roles in Jjagwe’s last term replacing Ronald Andira and Regina Nakibuule, who fell out with Jjagwe.

And like their new boss Muwanga, Rukundo and Ssenyonga emerged unopposed.

Besides morphing from a primary school teacher to an education-preneur, Muwanga is one of the greatest table tennis players in Uganda’s history.

The Grand Maria School proprietor is keen on spreading the sport to as many districts as possible, reviving the local vibe while consolidating international triumphs.

Muwanga is proud of that gold medal at the 2006 Africa University Championships in Pretoria, South Africa.

He also played in Saudi Arabia, Thailand and elsewhere besides winning several national honours. “I played the sport, I understand and I’m very passionate about it. And you’ll soon see it,” Muwanga said.

Yet he must be challenged by Georgia ‘96 Olympian Paul Mutambuze’s plea to the coming executive: Uganda needs another Olympian since Maria Musoke in 2000.

But there’s huge hope that if youngsters like Sebatindira among others, get the right nurturing they can break the already 25-year-old jinx.

The future

Jjaggwe claimed that the AGM was attended by delegates from 88 districts, way above the minimum requirement of 75 districts, as per the National Sports Act 2023. (We couldn’t verify this, though we witnessed delegates from Kiruhura, Kiryandongo, Yumbe, Nabelatuk, Mpigi, Wakiso, among others).

He also claimed that the UTTA supplied equipment to 112 districts and there’s evidence table tennis is being played in those districts. That fits the Sports Act requirement of presence in 75 percent of the 146 districts for a sport to attain federation status.

If the NCS endorses Jjagwe’s work and UTTA becomes a federation, it will be yet another medal added to his collection.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

Joseph Sebatindira rise and conquering several U-11 WTF world titles

Continued presence on international stage

Returning ITTF World Championship

Building teenage national team

Successfully lobbying for more government funds for table tennis

increasing table tennis visibility in mainstream media

Anchoring peaceful transfer of power

Restoring sanity and fighting indiscipline

GAPS

Failing to establish UTTA website

Failing to develop UTTA social media platforms

Failing to secure a permanent training and competition venue

Failing to balance international triumphs and local presence