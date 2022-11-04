Riders pumped as MX finds unity

There is a semblance of unity in the Motocross fraternity ahead of this month’s Armed Forces Motocross Challenge.

The formation of MAU left the fraternity in unending disagreements and these played a big part in Uganda’s performance at the FIM Africa Championship in August.

Uganda, having gone into the continental showpiece without some of their top riders, finished third behind South Africa and Zambia.

Former captain Maxime Van Pee and Wazir Omar were in bullish mood at the tournament launch held Wednesday morning at Kololo Airstrip.

“We couldn’t have this the last two years due to Covid-19 and now we expect a great event for everyone,”’ Van Pee said.

“It should be bigger and better, track has changed and we’ll be going out to fight for that money on the track,” he added.

Omar said: “We expect a massive event that will help us put our skills to the test.”

The two riders were not part of Team Uganda in the FIM Africa event and will be looking to bounce back in action and lift the Ugandan flag.

The event, held for the first time in 2019, attracts players from all over the world.

Over 100 local riders are expected to take part this year. Over foreign 20 riders from Israel, South Africa, America, Europe, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will be in the country.

The local organizing team, led by Barack Orland, launched the event Wednesday morning at Kololo with representation from Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), riders, rider parents and sponsors.

Dott Services, BAR Aviation and Stabex Gas are some of the sponsors already unveiled by the Local Organizing Committee.



Event: 2nd Armed Forces Motocross Challenge

Date: Sunday, 27th November 2022